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Delhi Assembly bomb threats: Speaker writes to police chief, seeks urgent action

Delhi Assembly bomb threats: Speaker writes to police chief, seeks urgent action

Published on: Apr 13, 2026 04:41 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Expressing concern over a series of threatening e-mails targeting the Delhi Assembly over the past few weeks, Speaker Vijender Gupta on Monday sought urgent action from the city's police commissioner for addressing the issue and enhance security at the Vidhan Sabha premises.

Delhi Assembly bomb threats: Speaker writes to police chief, seeks urgent action

The Assembly received a threat mail on Monday as well. So, far the official e-mail IDs of the Assembly and the Speaker have received five bomb threat emails targeting the Vidhan Sabha.

Three threat mails were received consecutively during the budget session at the Delhi Assembly on March 23-25. All the threats were found to be hoax mails after thorough checks by the police.

"I request you to kindly treat this matter with utmost urgency and trace the source of these emails so that the perpetrators could be brought under law," Gupta said in his letter to the police commissioner.

"Further, immediate steps be taken to enhance the security arrangements in and around the Assembly premises to prevent any untoward incident," he said.

The Delhi Legislative Assembly is a very important democratic institution and any threat to this institution is very serious matter as it is also a threat to the democratic system, he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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