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Delhi Assembly bomb threats: Z security for Speaker; dedicated CRPF team to patrol premises

Delhi Assembly bomb threats: Z security for Speaker; dedicated CRPF team to patrol premises

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 06:17 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Delhi Assembly speaker has been provided Z category security cover in view of the repeated bomb threat e-mails received by the legislative body in the last few weeks, an official statement said.

Delhi Assembly bomb threats: Z security for Speaker; dedicated CRPF team to patrol premises

The move comes after the series of targeted bomb threats and a recent high-profile security breach, the Delhi Assembly Secretariat said.

The secretariat and the speaker's office received approximately six to seven threatening emails since the budget session started on March 23.

There was also the recent incident on April 6, when a man drove his vehicle inside assembly premises, breaking a boundary wall gate, and returned after placing a bouquet and a garland close to the speaker's office.

Under the new Z category security detail, Speaker Vijender Gupta will receive 24/7 protection from a specialised team. The upgraded measures include a dedicated escort car that will accompany him all the time.

The speaker is currently provided with an armed personal security officer by the Delhi Police, officials said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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