New Delhi, The Delhi Assembly speaker has been provided Z category security cover in view of the repeated bomb threat e-mails received by the legislative body in the last few weeks, an official statement said.

Delhi Assembly bomb threats: Z security for Speaker; dedicated CRPF team to patrol premises

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The move comes after the series of targeted bomb threats and a recent high-profile security breach, the Delhi Assembly Secretariat said.

The secretariat and the speaker's office received approximately six to seven threatening emails since the budget session started on March 23.

There was also the recent incident on April 6, when a man drove his vehicle inside assembly premises, breaking a boundary wall gate, and returned after placing a bouquet and a garland close to the speaker's office.

Under the new Z category security detail, Speaker Vijender Gupta will receive 24/7 protection from a specialised team. The upgraded measures include a dedicated escort car that will accompany him all the time.

The speaker is currently provided with an armed personal security officer by the Delhi Police, officials said.

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{{^usCountry}} The Z category security cover comprise around 22 personnel, including personal security officers , escorts, surveillance staff and around eight static armed guards. The enhanced security cover is typically granted to high-profile political figures, they said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Z category security cover comprise around 22 personnel, including personal security officers , escorts, surveillance staff and around eight static armed guards. The enhanced security cover is typically granted to high-profile political figures, they said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Delhi Assembly premises are also undergoing a rigorous security fortification to ensure the safety of all members and staff in consultation with security agencies, the statement added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Delhi Assembly premises are also undergoing a rigorous security fortification to ensure the safety of all members and staff in consultation with security agencies, the statement added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A Central Reserve Police Force quick response team with a vehicle has been stationed on-site to maintain a constant patrol within the assembly premises and immediately act to neutralise any potential threats, according to the statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A Central Reserve Police Force quick response team with a vehicle has been stationed on-site to maintain a constant patrol within the assembly premises and immediately act to neutralise any potential threats, according to the statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Further, automated boom barriers are being installed at every entry/exit gate to facilitate mandatory, rigorous checks for all individuals and luggage entering the complex, it added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Further, automated boom barriers are being installed at every entry/exit gate to facilitate mandatory, rigorous checks for all individuals and luggage entering the complex, it added. {{/usCountry}}

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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