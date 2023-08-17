Delhi assembly extends its 2-day session till Friday

NEW DELHI: The Delhi assembly on Thursday extended its two-day session by one day and will now continue on Friday, August 17.

The Delhi assembly convened for a two-day session on Wednesday (HT File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The legislators voted in favour of extending the proceedings by a day on a proposal by Kuldeep Kumar, Aam Aadmi Party’s legislator from Kondli constituency, to enable the members to take up ‘important business’.

Also Read: Delhi govt versus LG battle plays out in Assembly

The two-day session was the first meeting of the city’s lawmakers after Parliament enacted the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) (Amendment) Act, 2023, which puts the control of the city’s administration in the hands of the Centre.

The Delhi assembly will discuss disturbances in Manipur and the atrocities being faced by the people in Manipur, according to the list of business (for August 17) of the assembly.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to speak on the issue in the assembly in the evening, according to officials aware of the matter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON