delhi news

Delhi assembly panel gives Kangana more time to explain hate posts

Delhi assembly’s peace and harmony committee summoned the Bollywood actress over her alleged offensive and derogatory post on Instagram. Kangana Ranaut has sought more time appear before the panel
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut was summoned by the Delhi Assembly’s peace and harmony committee over her alleged hateful posts on social media. (ANI photo)
Updated on Dec 07, 2021 12:43 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

Actor Kangana Ranaut has sought more time to appear before the Delhi assembly’s peace and harmony committee over her alleged hateful posts on social media, the panel’s chairperson and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Raghav Chadha said on Monday.

She was summoned to appear before the panel on December 6.

“She has cited some personal and professional reasons for her non-availability today [Monday]. She has sought a fresh date for her appearance before the committee to aid and assist it in its ongoing proceedings. The revised date of her appearance before the committee will be decided later,” Chadha said.

On November 25, the committee issued a notice summoning Ranaut to depose before the panel on December 6 based on complaints it received for an alleged offensive and derogatory social media post by her. While issuing the notice to the actor, the committee in a statement said complaints claimed that Ranaut, in an Instagram story, labelled the Sikh community as “Khalistani terrorists”.

Chadha had said Ranaut’s posts have “caused immense agony, distress and gravely hurt” the religious sentiments of people from the Sikh community. He said it could potentially Iead to a situation of disruption of peace and harmony in Delhi.

