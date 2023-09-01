Officials holding up visit to Ghana for Commonwealth meet: Delhi Speaker

Delhi assembly speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Friday alleged that the finance department recently returned a file related to his proposed visit to Ghana next month for the Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in October, and indicated to his office that the trip requires the lieutenant governor’s (LG) approval.

Delhi assembly speaker Ram Niwas Goel (FILE)

“The finance department has said that the Speaker needs the approval of the LG to visit Ghana. It is highly objectionable. The Speaker does not work under the LG!” Goel said at a press briefing at the Delhi assembly.

He added that he may approach the Lok Sabha Speaker on the “frivolous” objection raised by the finance department if it does not approve the file.

To be sure, assembly officials said that the Speaker does not require the LG’s approval for travelling abroad; but the approval of the finance department is mandatory for incurring expenditure on foreign tours.

According to Goel, the file for the Ghana visit was sent in June, and that two other assembly officials plan to go for the event.

“It is a prestigious conference where presiding officers and secretaries of legislatures from all the Commonwealth countries participate. The Indian delegation is led by Lok Sabha Speaker and all the speakers, chairpersons and secretaries are invited to this conference. The ministry of finance and the ministry of external affairs (GOI) have accorded us clearance but the finance department has still not approved it,” he said.

Officials in the Delhi finance department and the LG’s office did not respond to HT’s queries for a comment on the matter.

Separately, the Speaker said he also wrote to LG VK Saxena, seeking disciplinary action against two Delhi government officials for allegedly threatening two assembly officials to get confidential information related to an ongoing probe by a House panel.

“On 28th and 29th August 2023, Officers of the Delhi Assembly were called telephonically, to the Services Department on the behest of YVVJ Rajasekhar, special secretary (vigilance & services). I was informed that Rajasekhar and Amitabh Joshi, deputy secretary met these officers and sought to know the details of the complaints being examined by the (Delhi Assembly) Welfare of OBCS Committee and Committee of Privileges... They were hinted they could face suspension and disciplinary action if they did not cooperate,” the Speaker said.

The committee is examining a complaint that Rajasekhar secured his appointment in the government on the basis of a fake OBC caste certificate.

Rajasekhar did not respond to HT’s queries for a comment on the matter.

