Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta gets Z category security

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta’s security cover has been upgraded to “Z Category” following an alleged security breach in the Assembly and multiple bomb threats over the past few weeks, officials said Thursday.

Z Category – the third highest security classification – typically involves 35 to 40 security personnel (PTI)

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As part of the Z Category detail, Gupta will receive 24x7 protection from a specialised team, including a dedicated escort car accompanying his convoy at all times. The security detail is led by a dedicated in-charge and supported by elite commandos for constant surveillance during official movements and public appearances.

Z Category – the third highest security classification – typically involves 35 to 40 security personnel, including armed commandos, protecting the protectee in three shifts.

Security categories in India are classified based on threat perception, with the highest being the Special Protection Group (SPG) for the Prime Minister, followed by Z+, Z, Y+, Y, and X. Gupta was earlier accompanied by a personal security officer.

Security of the Delhi Legislative Assembly premises is also being strengthened. Automated boom barriers are being installed at every entry gate for rigorous checks of individuals and luggage. A Central Reserve Police Force Quick Response Team with a vehicle has been stationed on-site for constant patrol to neutralise potential threats immediately.

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{{^usCountry}} “The enhancement of security comes in the aftermath of the Assembly Secretariat and the Speaker’s office receiving approximately six to seven threatening emails. These threats, coupled with a recent incident where an intruder breached the Assembly gates and placed a bouquet inside the Speaker’s vehicle, have prompted an immediate and comprehensive overhaul of existing security protocols,” an official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The enhancement of security comes in the aftermath of the Assembly Secretariat and the Speaker’s office receiving approximately six to seven threatening emails. These threats, coupled with a recent incident where an intruder breached the Assembly gates and placed a bouquet inside the Speaker’s vehicle, have prompted an immediate and comprehensive overhaul of existing security protocols,” an official said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} On April 7, Gupta called for decisive strengthening of existing systems after the security breach incident, directing installation of hydraulic road blockers at all gates, strengthening access control points, and establishing a more responsive on-ground security system. Earlier this week, Gupta wrote to Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha over repeated bomb threat mails, demanding urgent action to trace their source. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On April 7, Gupta called for decisive strengthening of existing systems after the security breach incident, directing installation of hydraulic road blockers at all gates, strengthening access control points, and establishing a more responsive on-ground security system. Earlier this week, Gupta wrote to Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha over repeated bomb threat mails, demanding urgent action to trace their source. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Saloni Bhatia ...Read More Saloni Bhatia is a journalist with over 15 years of experience in reporting and storytelling, with a strong focus on the Delhi government and political developments in the Capital. Over the years, she has closely tracked policy decisions, governance issues, and political shifts. She started off as an entertainment journalist but then moved to covering beats like crime and education. Her experience on the crime beat helped her develop an eye for detail and accuracy, while education reporting allowed her to explore policy impact on students, teachers and institutions. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading both fiction and non-fiction. She also has a keen interest in watching Bollywood films. Read Less

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