Delhi Assembly likely to discuss Manipur issue today

Delhi’s legislative assembly on Thursday is likely to discuss the Manipur issue on the last day of its two-day session, the list of business scheduled for August 17 of the assembly stated.

In his Independence Day speech, CM Kejriwal had criticised the central government on the ongoing crisis in Manipur (Delhi Assembly | Twitter)

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to speak on the issue in the assembly later on Thursday evening, officials aware of the matter said.

The list of business of the Delhi assembly stated that AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak, Vinay Mishra, and Kuldeep Kumar are scheduled to initiate a discussion on the issue of disturbances in Manipur.

In his Independence Day speech, CM Kejriwal had criticised the central government on the ongoing crisis in Manipur.

“Manipur is burning. One community is fighting another community, they are burning each other’s shops, raping each other’s women. In Haryana also two communities are fighting with each other. In this age of science and technology if we keep fighting with each other, how will India become a global leader? If India has to become the global leader, then 140 crore people will have to live like a family and team,” Kejriwal said.

Meanwhile, the second day of the two-day assembly session started at 11am with MLAs raising issues related to their respective constituencies drawing the attention of the Delhi government under Rule 280.

Under Rule 280 of the Rules of Procedure of the Delhi Assembly, a member who wishes to raise a matter, which is not a point of order, has to give notice to the Assembly Secretary in writing. This device is popularly known as ‘Special Mention’ and the procedure for it has been evolved as per directions of the Speaker.

More than 160 people have lost their lives in the ethnic clashes which erupted between Meitei and Kuki communities on May 3. The violence took place after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53% of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute little over 40% and reside in the hill districts.

Many people have been rendered homeless in the violence, with some even seeking shelter in neighbouring states, as their houses have been gutted in the ethnic strife.

