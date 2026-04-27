A special session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly will be convened this Tuesday to discuss the Women Reservation Bill and the Congress-led opposition parties blocking the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026 that sought to expand Lok Sabha seats, officials said on Sunday.

Delhi assembly to hold special session on women reservation bill

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Delhi Assembly speaker Vijender Gupta told HT that it will be a special session to discuss the events that unfolded in the Lok Sabha.

Officials said although it is likely to be a one-day session but it could be extended.

The Delhi government is likely to introduce a censure motion against the Opposition to “expose” the Congress and its allies for blocking the women quota related amendment bill in the Lok Sabha, the officials added.

After getting the approval of Delhi’s Lt Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, the notification has been issued to summon the 5th session of the 8th Legislative Assembly, officials said.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) governments in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh are among others BJP-ruled states that are also calling special sessions to discuss the issue.

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{{^usCountry}} A special one-day session of the Madhya Pradesh assembly will be convened on April 27 to discuss “Nari Shakti Vandan – Holistic Development and Empowerment of Women”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A special one-day session of the Madhya Pradesh assembly will be convened on April 27 to discuss “Nari Shakti Vandan – Holistic Development and Empowerment of Women”. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Haryana Assembly will also convene a special session on Monday to discuss the developments in the Lok Sabha. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Haryana Assembly will also convene a special session on Monday to discuss the developments in the Lok Sabha. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Uttar Pradesh Assembly is convening a special session on April 30 to discuss the same. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Uttar Pradesh Assembly is convening a special session on April 30 to discuss the same. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The 131st Constitution amendment bill – which sought to raise the Lok Sabha ceiling to 850 and implement 33% reservation for women in time for the 2029 polls – was defeated by a united Opposition. Notably, it was the first defeat of a government bill since the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance came to power in 2014. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 131st Constitution amendment bill – which sought to raise the Lok Sabha ceiling to 850 and implement 33% reservation for women in time for the 2029 polls – was defeated by a united Opposition. Notably, it was the first defeat of a government bill since the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance came to power in 2014. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} LG prorogues 4th Assembly Session {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} LG prorogues 4th Assembly Session {{/usCountry}}

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In a related development, Speaker Gupta said that the LG has prorogued the 4th Session of the 8th Legislative Assembly with immediate effect.

This formal order brings an official end to the prolonged Sessions that had been ongoing, allowing for a structured transition into the new session, they said.

To facilitate the upcoming business, the Delhi Legislative Assembly Secretariat has finalised all necessary arrangements to ensure the smooth and uninterrupted conduct of the proceedings, officials said.

In the light of recent bomb threats, the Delhi Assembly Secretariat has significantly bolstered security protocols across the premises. Tight security measures and a comprehensive safety net have been established to safeguard the members and staff during the session.

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