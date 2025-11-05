Delhi assembly to mark 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’ with tricolour illumination

The Delhi Assembly will celebrate the 150th anniversary of India’s national song “Vande Mataram” on November 7 with a special ceremony that will include the unveiling of a commemorative plaque and a cultural programme dedicated to the spirit of patriotism. On November 7, the Delhi assembly will host a special ceremony that will include the unveiling of a commemorative plaque and a cultural programme dedicated to the spirit of patriotism. (Hindustan Times)

The assembly building will also be illuminated in the tricolour to mark the occasion. Speaker Vijender Gupta will lead the commemoration, unveiling a plaque honouring the song penned by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee in 1875. The event will feature performances by artists from the Sahitya Kala Parishad, showcasing musical and poetic tributes inspired by Vande Mataram, officials said.

“Vande Mataram is not merely a song, it is the soul of India’s freedom movement and a timeless ode to our motherland. The Delhi assembly is proud to honour 150 years of this national treasure, which continues to inspire unity, sacrifice and patriotism among Indians,” Gupta said.

Written during the late 19th century, Vande Mataram became a rallying cry during India’s struggle for independence, embodying themes of devotion, strength and unity. The assembly said the celebration aims to reaffirm the song’s enduring relevance and pay homage to its role in shaping India’s national identity.

Officials said the programme reflects the assembly’s commitment to promoting cultural heritage, national pride and unity in diversity.