Delhi bans Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in public spaces, cites Covid-19 curbs

Delhi has prohibited any public celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi this month in view of the prevailing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation. In an official order, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said on Wednesday that Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations will remain prohibited in public spaces and cited the existing pandemic-related restrictions as the reason.

Delhi remains “threatened” with the spread of Covid-19, and thus necessary and effective measures must continue to cut further transmission of the coronavirus, the DDMA said in its order. All social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, and festival-related gatherings, and congregations are prohibited, it read, adding that no visitors are allowed at religious places in Delhi.

“[The] Ganesh Chaturthi Festival will be celebrated during this month i.e. in the month of September 2021 and considering the prevailing restrictions on gatherings and congregations and present situation of Covid-19 pandemic, it has been decided that the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations may not be allowed in public places and people may be advised to celebrate their festival at their home only,” the DDMA order explained.

The DDMA said that district magistrates and deputy commissioners of police will ensure that idols of Lord Ganesha are not set up in a tent or pandal. Further, it should be ensured that crowds do not gather at any religious or social place. Permission will also not be granted for any procession, it said, advising people to celebrate the festival at home.

Ganesh Chaturthi, a ten-day festival that starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month Bhadrapada, will start on September 10 this year. Also known as Vinayaka Chaturti, the festival celebrates the arrival of Ganesh to earth from Kailash Parvat with his mother Goddess Parvati/Gauri. Due to the prevailing Covid-19 restrictions, artisans across the country are making small and eco-friendly Ganesha idols at this festival.

(With inputs from agencies)