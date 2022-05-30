Delhi: Beaten by mob, rape accused dies in custody
NEW DELHI: A 40-year-old man who was beaten up by people for allegedly sexually assaulting his minor stepdaughter on Friday evening in Dabri of southwest Delhi, and was arrested after he was discharged from the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital the same day, died on the way to hospital after he first complained of uneasiness and then fell unconscious on Saturday, the police said on Sunday.
A magisterial inquiry has been initiated in the matter since the man was under custody, the police added.
Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Shankar Chaudhary said that a control room call was received on Friday reporting an alleged rape. When the police reached the spot, the mother of a five-year-old girl said that her daugher was sexually assaulted by her stepfather. The woman also said that the accused is her second husband.
The woman also told police that she works as a house help, and when she returned home in on Friday evening, she found her husband sexually assaulting her daughter and raised an alarm. The local residents gathered hearing the woman’s cries and thrashed the man.
By the time police reached the spot, the accused had been taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital in Hari Nagar for treatment. “The accused was medically examined and his medico legal certificate was prepared. The doctor stated that the patient was brought to emergency for medical examination.He had abrasion over zygomatic [cheek bone] and frontal scalp and pattern bruises over upper back. A blunt object was used to beat him,”Chaudhary said, quoting details from them medical report, and added that the hospital discharged the accused after treatment.
Based on the mother’s complaint, a case under section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was registered and the accused was arrested in the case by the investigating officer, the DCP said.
He was then brought to Dabri police station and was lodged in the lock up of the station. However, around 6am on Saturday, the accused started feeling unwell and lost consciousness after which the station house officer along with the staff took the accused back to DDU Hospital where doctor declared him brought dead, senior police officers said.
DCP Chaudhary said since the accused died of injuries due to beating by the public, a case under section 304 (Causing death by negligence) of the IPC has been registered, and inquest proceedings under section 176 have also been initiated. “There also appears to be medical negligence as the accused was discharged despite injuries. We have written to the hospital authorities,” Chaudhary said.
The hospital authorities did not comment on allegations of negligence.
The DCP said that a postmortem examination will be carried out by a medical board for neutrality and fair enquiry. He added that investigation in both the rape allegations and the death of the accused are on.
-
Institute inquiry into coal crisis, scrap privatisation of power distribution in UTs: AIPEF to Centre
The All India Power Engineers Federation has demanded the Centre to institute an independent high-level inquiry into the coal crisis that has led to power shortage in the country and scrap the privatisation of power distribution in union territories, including Chandigarh. The federation alleged that the policies, including the import of coal formulated were aimed directly to benefit private companies, the statement said.
-
UP close to fully vaccinating 18+ population against Covid
LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh was close to becoming the first state with over 15 crore or 100% of its 18 plus population fully vaccinated against Covid vaccine, said a statement from the state government on Sunday. At present 149310271 people have got their second dose while the total number of Covid vaccine doses administered till now is 326542028, which is highest among all states in the country.
-
Uttar Pradesh witnesses slight rise in Covid cases
Uttar Pradesh recorded a slight rise in new Covid cases on Sunday as 149 more people tested positive for the viral infection as compared to 134 on Saturday and 127 on Friday. “In the past 24 hours, the state tested 110409 Covid samples and till now a total 114280304 samples have been tested,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health in a press statement.
-
Nitish Kumar chooses ‘poor party worker’ over minister RCP Singh for Rajya Sabha
In a surprise move, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United on Sunday opted for former Jharkhand lawmaker Khiru Mahto as the party's choice for the Rajya Sabha seat, denying a third term to Union steel minister RCP Singh whose term in the Upper House ends on July 7. Nitish Kumar's party announced its pick for the June 10 Rajya Sabha elections on Sunday evening, hours after alliance partner Bharatiya Janata Party named its candidates.
-
Coastal authority to expedite backlog of CRZ clearances
Mumbai: The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority has planned a 'marathon' meeting over five weeks, between June 7 and July 4, to expedite a backlog of requests for coastal regulatory zone (CRZ) clearances. The apex body for realtors in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, CREDAI-MCHI, has also taken up the issue of pending CRZ clearances with the government. At least 23 proposals are for the redevelopment of older properties.
