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Delhi bets on kiosk-linked toilets: 1,000 new washrooms to stay staffed round the clock

Delhi bets on kiosk-linked toilets: 1,000 new washrooms to stay staffed round the clock

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 03:59 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, A new generation of public washrooms with modern facilities and kiosks selling basic amenities is set to come up across the capital, introducing a model that combines sanitation with a self-sustaining system for maintenance.

Delhi bets on kiosk-linked toilets: 1,000 new washrooms to stay staffed round the clock

The Delhi government is planning to set up around 1,000 such public toilets across the city over the next year, particularly in high-footfall and congested areas, a source said.

"The aim is to replace existing open or poorly maintained facilities with better-designed, functional units," the source said.

The project will be executed by the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation.

"A structured approach is being adopted to ensure both construction and long-term maintenance of these facilities," he added.

A key feature of the model is the integration of kiosks, selling basic amenities, within the toilet premises a concept he said is new to the city's public sanitation system.

"The kiosk will be operated by the toilet caretaker himself, so he remains present at the site instead of leaving the facility unattended," the source said.

A defined cleaning and maintenance mechanism will also be put in place to ensure hygiene, the source said and added that the project is expected to be completed within a year.

A budgetary allocation of 300 crore has been earmarked for the infrastructure projects, including other beautification projects in Delhi, for the financial year 2026-27.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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