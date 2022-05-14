Delhi: BJP asks North MCD to raze 2 ‘illegal’ rooms outside AAP headquarters
- Kapoor requested that an inspection of the area be carried out and the “illegal encroachment” be immediately demolished.
Amid escalating war of words over anti-encroachment drives by the civic bodies, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday demanded action against “illegal” constructions on the footpath outside the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) headquarters at Rouse Avenue, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg.
In a letter to the North Delhi Municipal Commissioner Sanjay Goel on Friday, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor claimed that there are two rooms constructed on the pavement outside AAP headquarters. Kapoor requested that an inspection of the area be carried out and the “illegal encroachment” be immediately demolished. “To our knowledge, these two rooms are under the occupation and use of the Aam Aadmi Party,” wrote Kapoor.
While AAP did not respond to requests seeking a comment, senior party leader Durgesh Pathak earlier pointed to alleged illegalities in the construction of Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta’s residence and office in West Patel Nagar, in a letter to the South MCD mayor and commissioner. Pathak gave the civic body time till 11am on Saturday to demolish the structures.
Hitting out at Pathak, Kapoor said, “Pathak is alleging that a single stair outside Gupta’s residence, which is located in a congested area, is an encroachment. But he is silent on the two rooms outside his party’s office.”
BJP leaders said the AAP-led Punjab government too has taken action against encroachment. Harish Khurana, Delhi BJP media incharge, said, “In Punjab, Kejriwal justifies removal of illegal encroachments but in Delhi..., it is termed illegal.”
ED conduct searches in money laundering case in Bhopal, Goa
The Enforcement Directoratehas conducted searches at four premises in Bhopal and Goa on Friday in a money laundering case registered against Sanjay Vijay Shinde. The ED has seized ₹ 88.30 lakh in cash during the searches conducted in premises linked to the businessman whose name figured in the Panama Paper leaks.
Bulldozers will destroy Delhi: Sisodia in letter to Amit Shah
Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party escalated its confrontation with the Bharatiya Janata Party over “bulldozer politics”, with Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia urging the Union home minister Amit Shah to halt further demolitions in the Capital until investigations are carried out against functionaries of the civic bodies that are controlled by the latter's party. Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also called a meeting of all MLAs on Saturday to chart out a political counterstrategy.
Madhya Pradesh to import coal for supply of power to farmers
Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh state government has issued a tender of ₹700 crore for procuring coal from foreign countries to fulfil the demand for power, especially in the agriculture sector. In MP, there is a demand for 12,000 MW of power but the MP power distribution company is able to supply only 10,500 MW. National Thermal Power Corporation Limited will buy 7.5 lakh metric tonnes of coal on behalf of the MP government.
Slain Kashmiri Pandit govt staffer cremated in Jammu
Slogans such as 'Rahul Bhat Amar Rahe', 'Pakistan Murdabad' and 'BJP Hai-Hai', rend the air as the mortal remains of Rahul Bhat, who was shot dead by terrorists inside his office in Budgam , were cremated in Jammu on Friday. Rahul Bhat's wife and daughter, who were putting up with him at Sheikhpora migrant colony in Budgam, accompanied the body as it arrived here from Kashmir.
Chandigarh man held with 540 gm heroin
The crime branch of Chandigarh Police arrested a 22-year-old man for carrying 540 gm heroin near Indian Oil Petrol Pump in Industrial Area, Phase 2, on Thursday night. Kumar was previously also caught with heroin in the forest area of Sector 43 in September 2021. In another case, the crime branch of Panchkula police nabbed a 23-year-old man for possessing 8.5 gm heroin in Sector 23 on Thursday evening.
