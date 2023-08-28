BJP says AAP terminated 22 DBC worker services amid rising dengue cases

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Delhi unit claimed on Monday that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi terminated the service contracts of 22 domestic breeding checkers — field workers of the civic body’s public health department — at a time when the city is experiencing an increase in dengue and malaria cases.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has said that the BJP is playing politics while the AAP is attempting to clean up Delhi.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that the AAP played politics in terminating the contracts of DBC workers. “This news has come on the same day that Delhi reports a dengue death in Kalkaji. The BJP had said in April that the AAP will soon dismiss contract employees of MCD and hire their party workers in those jobs, as they have done in the Delhi government by hiring party cadre on co-terminus jobs,” Kapoor said.

A spokesperson for MCD declined to comment on the BJP’s allegations. To be sure, MCD has stopped releasing data on dengue cases ahead of the G20 summit since August 5.

In response to the allegations, AAP councillor Ankush Narang said that the BJP does not know how to work and is only interested in politics. “The AAP has demonstrated that it is capable of accomplishing what the BJP has been unable to do over the last 15 years,” he said.

The AAP did not issue a specific response on the DBC contracts.

MCD employs approximately 1,300 DBC workers who work in the field to reduce the risk of mosquito-borne diseases.

