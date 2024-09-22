Delhi: BJP holds stir in Connaught Place against AAP’s ‘graft’

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday held a protest against former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal at Connaught Place, alleging that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener is involved in numerous corruption cases. BJP leaders during a protest against former CM Arvind Kejriwal, at Connaught Place. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

The protest took place even as Kejriwal held a “Janta Ki Adalat” — his first public meet in Delhi since he resigned as CM on September 17 — at nearby Jantar Mantar.

Leader of the opposition in the Delhi assembly Vijender Gupta said Kejriwal may have resigned from his post, paving way for Atishi to become chief minister, but the “remote control” of the government is with Kejriwal.

“He had promised a corruption-free rule. Now that he has been exposed, he could not make any decision or hold cabinet meetings, he has decided to run the government using remote. They (the AAP) had said that the government will be run from the jail but the last six months were completely wasted,” he said.

AAP leader Priyanka Kakkar told ANI on Sunday, “If Arvind Kejriwal is dishonest, then no one in the country is honest... Arvind Kejriwal will now seek a certificate of honesty from the people of Delhi.”

“BJP tried its best to crush the AAP model and keep Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia away from each other. But now no one will be able to stop Delhi’s progress. Children of Delhi lost 17 months of development because Manish Sisodia was imprisoned. The people of Delhi lost 6 months of development because Arvind Kejriwal was imprisoned,” Kakkar told ANI.

As part of the protest, the BJP also set up a model of the CM’s official residence — that the party has dubbed Sheesh Mahal (glass palace) due to the extensive renovations during Kejriwal’s tenure.

Gupta said the people of Delhi feel cheated as the AAP leaders had earlier promised to not take up residence in any government bungalows. “The same person (Kejriwal) now relaxes in Sheesh Mahal constructed with the money of people of Delhi. In every sector, they have looted the city but now the time has come to oust the corrupt super CM,” he said.

BJP leader and North West Delhi MP Yogender Chandoliya said the models of “Sheesh Mahal” show the “lavish life” of the Delhi CM. “Delhi residents will respond to this in the upcoming election,” he said.

South Delhi MP Ramvir Bidhuri said the “Sheesh Mahal” was built during the pandemic. “As the then leader of the opposition in the assembly, I had told Kejriwal that the act of demolishing the old house to build this royal palace is in violation of all rules and regulations,” he claimed.