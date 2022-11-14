Delhi: BJP releases final list of 18 candidates for MCD polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is seeking a fourth term in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), released the final list of remaining 18 candidates for the upcoming polls late on Sunday night. Today is the last date for filing nominations.

The party has given tickets to a few former councillors, who were part of the corporation in 2012 and 2017, and a few fresh faces.

While the BJP announced the names of 232 candidates in its first list, 18 were kept on hold as there was no consensus among senior party leaders in Delhi. Several senior Delhi BJP leaders met party national president JP Nadda and national general secretary organisation, BL Santosh on Sunday to discuss the matter, said a BJP leader aware of the development.

The 18 municipal wards are part of 13 assembly constituencies such as Shakur Basti, Tri Nagar, Ballimaran, Jangpura, Bijwasan, Trilokpuri, Sangam Vihar, Karol Bagh , Seelampur among others.

While senior leaders were busy in meetings to finalise the list, party workers and supporters of candidates who were denied tickets staged a protest at Delhi BJP headquarters questioning the candidate selection exercise.

A group of party workers protested at Delhi BJP headquarter opposing the party’s decision to field a woman candidate from a general seat. While 50% of the 250 wards have been reserved for women, the BJP has fielded 126 women candidates. The BJP has fielded former councillor Urmila Choudhary from Kirari ward, which is a general category ward. Those protesting questioned the decision to give her a ticket.

November 19 is the last date for the withdrawal of nominations. The voting will be held on December 4 and the counting will take place on December 7.