Delhi borders remain blocked as farmers’ protest continues

Delhi’s Singhu and Tikri borders continue to be blocked on Friday due to the protest by farmers who are demanding withdrawal of the three contentious farm laws. The Ghazipur border, which connects Uttar Pradesh with Delhi, was opened partially as vehicular movement from Delhi to Ghaziabad was allowed on the stretch.

“Ghazipur NH-24 upper side towards Ghaziabad is open for traffic movement. Chilla border between Noida and Delhi is open on both sides,” a traffic police officer said.

The Delhi Traffic Police have diverted the traffic that may possibly lead to traffic congestions in parts of the city during the peak hours.

According to Delhi Traffic Police officials, vehicles entering Delhi from Ghaziabad are being diverted to alternate border routes such as Anand Vihar, Surya Nagar, Apsara, Bhopra, Loni, Kondli, Chilla, New Ashok Nagar, DND, and Kalindi Kunj, so these routes may see traffic congestion.

Apart from the Ghazipur, other borders, namely Singhu, and Tikri, are closed. “The following borders are closed for traffic movement — Piyau Maniyari, Singhu border, Harewali, Mangeshpur and Tikri border,” said a traffic police officer.

Traffic police officers also said that Auchandi border is opened only during morning and evening peak hours while Lampur, Safiabad are open.

Traffic police advised commuters to take alternate routes as traffic is expected to remain heavy on GT Karnal Road, Rohtak Road, NH-44 and Outer Ring Road.