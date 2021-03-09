Delhi Budget: Govt to tackle pollution with 360 degree-approach, says Sisodia

Presenting the Delhi Budget for 2021-22, finance minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said that pollution was the “biggest problem” of the national capital, and his government was working on a 360 degree-approach to tackle it. He said that the government was working towards a pollution-free Delhi by India’s 100th year of independence.

“Our government is working on a holistic, 360 degree-approach to tackle the problem of pollution in the city and we are doing that through various measures such as increasing the green cover, making anti-smog guns mandatory at construction sites and coming up with policies for the better management of solid waste. Our aim is that in the 100th year of independence, Delhi can leave behind the problem of pollution, just like Covid-19,” Sisodia said in his budget speech.

The Delhi government on Tuesday allocated ₹9,394 crore for improving the city’s environment.

Making a special mention of the government’s electric vehicle policy, Sisodia said that before this initiative, the share of electric vehicles in Delhi was merely 0.2% of the total registered vehicles. However, after the policy was launched, this share has increased to 2.2% of the total registered vehicles in the Capital.

“The government now aims that by 2024, the share of electric vehicles in Delhi will improve to around 25% and to make this happen, we are working towards installing as many as 500 charging points. At present, there are 72 such charging points in Delhi. The idea is to have a charging facility within every three kilometres,” Sisodia said.

He also said that the aim of his government through such policies is to get “100% freedom from vehicular pollution”.

To augment the public transport infrastructure, Sisodia said 1,300 additional e-buses will be added to the city’s fleet. For the first time in the last decade, Delhi has managed to get 6,693 public buses in its fleet; another 1,000 will be added by September.

“We are inching towards getting the total fleet size to 11,000,” he added.