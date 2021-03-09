IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi Budget 2021: Allocation for urban infra up, govt to work on decongestion
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia arrive at Vidhan Sabha to attend the Budget session, in New Delhi, Tuesday. (PTI)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia arrive at Vidhan Sabha to attend the Budget session, in New Delhi, Tuesday. (PTI)
delhi news

Delhi Budget 2021: Allocation for urban infra up, govt to work on decongestion

For providing water and sewer pipeline connections in unauthorised colonies, Delhi’s finance minister Manish Sisodia proposed an allocation of 1,550 crore in the budget for 2021-22
READ FULL STORY
By Risha Chitlangia
UPDATED ON MAR 09, 2021 02:31 PM IST

The Delhi government has proposed an allocation of 5,328 crore for housing and urban development, an increase of 1,605 crore from last year, in its budget for 2021-22. Delhi’s finance minister Manish Sisodia also reiterated his government’s commitment to decongest the city, especially the busy Ashram intersection, and listed out proposals for various roads infrastructure projects while presenting the budget.

The Delhi government has been working on providing water and sewer pipeline connections in 1,797 unauthorised colonies in the Capital. Sisodia said that 79% of the 1,797 unauthorised colonies have water and sewer pipeline connections now and work is being carried out to cover all the colonies in the financial year 2021-22.

Also Read | Delhi govt allocates 50 crore in budget for free Covid jab in govt hospitals

For providing water and sewer pipeline connections in unauthorised colonies, Sisodia proposed an allocation of 1,550 crore in the budget for 2021-22. While presenting the budget, Sisodia said, “The government has provided water and sewer pipelines in 1,343 unauthorised colonies out of 1,797 colonies.”

The government has planned in-situ redevelopment of slums.

In the 2020-21 budget, the Delhi government allocated 3,723 crore for housing and urban development.

As part of its initiative to decongest the city, the Delhi government has proposed to allocate nearly 600 crore, including 85 crore just for decongesting Ashram crossing in south Delhi. Delhi’s deputy CM Manish Sisodia announced that several important road projects will be completed within this financial year.

While presenting the budget for the financial year 2021-22, Sisodia said, “The construction work of Ashram underpass will be completed by June this year after which the traffic on Mathura Road (Nizamuddin to Badarpur border) and Ashram crossing will ease out and there will be in reduction in travel time, pollution level and savings of fuel. I propose an outlay of 35 crore for this project in 2021-22. The extension of Ashram Flyover to DND Flyover will be completed by December 2021. I propose an outlay of 50 crore for this project in 2021-22,” said Sisodia.

For its ambitious plan to beautify and redesign roads in the Capital, the government has proposed to allocate 500 crore. “In addition to the seven stretches (announced earlier), all preparations have been made for the beautification of roads of length 500km and it shall be carried out from this year onwards. I propose an outlay of 500 crore in the year 2021-22 for the scheme of street scaping and beautification of roads,” said Sisodia.

The construction of two underpass projects at Wazirabad and Azadpur, one pedestrian subway near Gandhi Vihar on the Outer Ring Road and the construction of a bridge on the Najafgarh drain at Basaidarapur will be completed by May 2021, said Sisodia.

The Delhi government’s Public Works Department is working on construction of five new projects in West and North Delhi to address the growing traffic problem in the area.

The Delhi PWD plans to construct an integrated transit corridor between Punjabi Bagh flyover and Raja garden, an integrated transit corridor between Jwala Heri Market Red Light to Jwalapuri Red Light, a comprehensive scheme for Decongestion of Mukarba Chowk, Decongestion of Main Burari Road Junction on Parallel Road at Burari Delhi and construction of Road Over Bridge (ROB)/ Road Under Bridge (RUB) on Railway crossing no. LC-12 on Khera Kalan to Khera Khurd Road to ease congestion.

The government is still working on three ambitious projects, which have been in planning for a long time, to decongest the city. The projects are: the East-West Corridor (elevated and tunnel road between Tikri and Anand Vihar), the North-South Corridor (elevated and tunnel road from the Signature Bridge to the airport) and an outer road running parallel to the Yamuna from the Signature Bridge to Sarai Kale Khan. Sisodia said that the government is waiting for UTTIPEC’s approval.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
One of the most stunning bare trees to be seen is in Lodhi Garden, on the west-facing side of the Bada Gumbad monument.(Burhaan Kinu / HT Archive)
One of the most stunning bare trees to be seen is in Lodhi Garden, on the west-facing side of the Bada Gumbad monument.(Burhaan Kinu / HT Archive)
delhi news

Delhiwale: Meet the bare peepal tree

By Mayank Austen Soofi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 03:34 AM IST
One of the more stunning sights in the city these days is the spectre of currently leafless trees—their naked branches raised upwards like limbs of mourners, their shadows on the ground looking like wrecked umbrellas.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deputy chief minister and finance minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia presented the budget on Tuesday. The Delhi Congress called the budget a pointless exercise.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
Deputy chief minister and finance minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia presented the budget on Tuesday. The Delhi Congress called the budget a pointless exercise.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Opposition slams Delhi budget, says it lacks vision

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 10, 2021 03:14 AM IST
Leader of the opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said the budget had fewer allocations for development projects that could be taken up in the next one year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sisodia, who tabled the Delhi Budget in the assembly on Tuesday, said tax collections were severely hit by the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020-21 — by an estimated 40% of the budget estimate till January 2021.( Praful Gangurde / Hindustan Times)
Sisodia, who tabled the Delhi Budget in the assembly on Tuesday, said tax collections were severely hit by the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020-21 — by an estimated 40% of the budget estimate till January 2021.( Praful Gangurde / Hindustan Times)
delhi news

Covid shock: Tax revenue estimate slashed by 33.5%

By Abhishek Dey, Sweta Goswami, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 02:48 AM IST
In 2020-21, the budget estimate for tax revenue was 44,100 crore, which has now been revised to 29,300 crore.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia arrive at Vidhan Sabha to attend the Budget session, in New Delhi(PTI)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia arrive at Vidhan Sabha to attend the Budget session, in New Delhi(PTI)
delhi news

Big push for health in Delhi's budget

By Sweta Goswami, Abhishek Dey, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 01:22 AM IST
The budget saw an increase of 6.15% from the previous year’s budgeted outlay of Rs65,000 crore, now revised to Rs59,000 crore.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

To cut auto emissions, govt will focus on electric vehicle infra, says Sisodia in budget speech

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 12:07 AM IST
To reduce vehicular pollution in the national capital, the Delhi government on Tuesday proposed to focus on electric vehicle infrastructure in the budget for 2021
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Delhi Budget: Exclusive mohalla clinics for women, anganwadi hubs

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 12:06 AM IST
In order to provide women with a larger role in the economy, and to assure them better health-care facilities, while ensuring their safety and security, the Delhi government proposed several women centric schemes in its budget presented on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Presenting Delhi Budget 2021-22, finance minister Manish Sisodia said that the government "aims to bring the sports facilities and the sports atmosphere in the city to such a level through the new Sports University so that we can apply to host the 39th Olympics in 2048."
Presenting Delhi Budget 2021-22, finance minister Manish Sisodia said that the government "aims to bring the sports facilities and the sports atmosphere in the city to such a level through the new Sports University so that we can apply to host the 39th Olympics in 2048."
delhi news

Delhi to bid for hosting Olympics 2048: Manish Sisodia

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 10, 2021 03:06 AM IST
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal too said that Delhi will bid for the 2048 Olympics and the Delhi government will take up whatever infrastructure and other necessities that are needed to be created for the same.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The government has proposed to allocate over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>600 crore, including <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>85 crore for decongesting Ashram crossing in South Delhi, for road infrastructure projects.(AP)
The government has proposed to allocate over 600 crore, including 85 crore for decongesting Ashram crossing in South Delhi, for road infrastructure projects.(AP)
delhi news

Infra gets a booster shot: Housing budget ramped up 43%

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 10, 2021 02:58 AM IST
Finance minister Manish Sisodia also reiterated his government’s commitment to decongest the city roads, especially the busy Ashram intersection, and listed out proposals for various road infrastructure projects in the budget presented on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A bench of justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli said virtual hearings cannot become the norm and that it is only an exception.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
A bench of justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli said virtual hearings cannot become the norm and that it is only an exception.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
delhi news

All Delhi courts to resume in-person hearings from March 15

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 10, 2021 02:16 AM IST
The court directions came on a plea seeking to defer commencement of in-person hearings by all judges from March 15, till the time all advocates are vaccinated against Covid-19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Suspended DU V-C Yogesh Tyagi relinquishes charge, acting V-C to continue till successor is found

By Kainat Sarfaraz and Fareeha Iftikhar, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 12:03 AM IST
Delhi University (DU) vice-chancellor Yogesh Tyagi, who was under suspension since last October, relinquished charge on Tuesday -- the day his term was scheduled to end
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Teachers’ body calls for ‘DU shutdown’ over pending salaries in govt-funded colleges

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 12:03 AM IST
The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) on Tuesday gave a call for a university-wide shutdown beginning Thursday, to protest against the pending salaries of teaching and non-teaching staff of 12 DU colleges that are fully funded by the Delhi government
READ FULL STORY
Close
The dead men have been identified as Lokesh and Ved Prakash alias Bhaiya, both 24 years old. Lokesh belonged to Bharola village nearby, while Prakash lived in a slum cluster in Jahangirpuri, not far from the mandi. (Representative image)
The dead men have been identified as Lokesh and Ved Prakash alias Bhaiya, both 24 years old. Lokesh belonged to Bharola village nearby, while Prakash lived in a slum cluster in Jahangirpuri, not far from the mandi. (Representative image)
delhi news

2 men, suspected of stealing, beaten to death in Azadpur Mandi

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 10, 2021 02:25 AM IST
The DCP said that cases of theft have been registered against the two killed men as well after the alleged killers wanted to file complaints against them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Five people, including two women, were arrested in the incident, while searches are on to arrest at least three more alleged attackers. (Representative image)
Five people, including two women, were arrested in the incident, while searches are on to arrest at least three more alleged attackers. (Representative image)
delhi news

32-year-old man who tried to stop a couple from quarrelling killed in West Delhi

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 10, 2021 02:29 AM IST
The man who died was identified only by his first name, Rupesh. The injured were his parents, brother Mukesh, sister-in-law and uncle. Rupesh ran a ready-made apparel business with his father.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker collects a swab sample for a Covid-19 test at Anand Vihar Bus Terminal, in New Delhi, India,( Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)
A health worker collects a swab sample for a Covid-19 test at Anand Vihar Bus Terminal, in New Delhi, India,( Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)
delhi news

Delhi’s Covid-19 cases breach 300-mark third time this month; tally at 641,660

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 09, 2021 07:25 PM IST
As many as 234 patients recovered in the last 24 hours and the recoveries are nearing 629,000 while the active cases have climbed to 1,812, the health department's bulletin showed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and deputy CM Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference, at Delhi Legislative Assembly, in New Delhi(ANI Photo)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and deputy CM Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference, at Delhi Legislative Assembly, in New Delhi(ANI Photo)
delhi news

Will bid to host 2048 Olympic Games: Delhi CM Kejriwal

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 04:56 PM IST
  • The process of selection of candidate cities for the Olympic Games is a long-drawn one and is divided into two phases, according to the guidelines mentioned by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP