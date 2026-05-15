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Delhi bus gangrape: Bus had tinted glasses, verified drivers, say cops

A Bihar-registered bus involved in a gangrape case violated safety rules, lacking location trackers and having tinted windows, police reported.

Published on: May 15, 2026 05:00 am IST
By Hemani Bhandari, Jignasa Sinha
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NEW DELHI

To be sure, the bus passed by two police posts on its route, but officers said that the bus had tinted glasses and heavy curtains, in clear violation of norms. (Representative photo)

A private Bihar-registered bus, inside which a 30-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped by two men on Tuesday, had tinted windows, heavy curtains and no location tracker in violation of rules and guidelines, police said on Thursday.

The bus allegedly took an 8km route in outer Delhi that crossed at least two police booths, HT found.

In 2012, the Supreme Court prohibited the use of black films or any other material (such as curtains or mesh) upon safety glass, window screens and side glass of all vehicles. In 2016, the ministry of road transport and highways issued a notification mandating vehicle location tracking devices and emergency buttons in all public service vehicles. These two features were absent in the bus.

Police said that the woman, a Pitampura resident, entered the bus around 12.15am at the Saraswati Vihar bus stand, which is about 700 metres from an integrated police booth of the Rani Bagh police station. Moving on the Outer Ring Road, the bus allegedly passed by the Raj Park police booth and reached the Peeragarhi junction, where another police booth was situated.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jignasa Sinha

Jignasa Sinha is a Principal Correspondent who's writes on Delhi crime, gender and labour.

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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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