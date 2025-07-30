Delhi cabinet approves talent hunt scheme
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launched “Hauslon Ki Udaan,” a ₹5 crore initiative to nurture artistic talent among youth, focusing on various art forms and mentoring.
Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday launched “Hauslon Ki Udaan”, a ₹5 crore initiative to discover and promote artistic talent among Delhi’s youth. Approved by the Cabinet, the scheme will be implemented by the Department of Art, Culture and Languages. Designed to offer a creative platform to young people, especially from slums and unauthorised colonies, the programme will focus on singing, dance, poetry, sculpture, visual art, digital art, and theatre.
Talent hunts will be conducted across all constituencies, culminating in a state-level finale. Winners will receive cash prizes, and top performers will be mentored by renowned artists. Minister Kapil Mishra said the six-month-long initiative aims to engage 5 million youth and bring Delhi’s talent to global attention.
