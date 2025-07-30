Search
Wed, Jul 30, 2025
Delhi cabinet approves talent hunt scheme

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Jul 30, 2025 06:28 am IST

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launched “Hauslon Ki Udaan,” a ₹5 crore initiative to nurture artistic talent among youth, focusing on various art forms and mentoring.

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday launched “Hauslon Ki Udaan”, a 5 crore initiative to discover and promote artistic talent among Delhi’s youth. Approved by the Cabinet, the scheme will be implemented by the Department of Art, Culture and Languages. Designed to offer a creative platform to young people, especially from slums and unauthorised colonies, the programme will focus on singing, dance, poetry, sculpture, visual art, digital art, and theatre.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta (HT Photo)
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta (HT Photo)

Talent hunts will be conducted across all constituencies, culminating in a state-level finale. Winners will receive cash prizes, and top performers will be mentored by renowned artists. Minister Kapil Mishra said the six-month-long initiative aims to engage 5 million youth and bring Delhi’s talent to global attention.

