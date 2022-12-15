Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi: Car catches fire in Rajokri border, no casualties reported

Published on Dec 15, 2022 10:59 PM IST

The car coming from Gurgaon caught fire at around 8 pm, at the Rajokri border, after which the driver of the car got out and called out the fire brigade.

Representational image. (ANI Photo)
A car, which was on the way from Gurgaon to Delhi caught fire on Thursday, while it was at the Rajokri border.

The fire brigade personnel and local police personnel reached the spot, after which the fire personnel extinguished the fire.

The driver of the car told ANI that he came out of the car after he heard some sounds inside his car.

"I am from Bulandshahr. I have just brought the car and was coming from Gurugram to my home. While I was driving, I heard some sounds in my car so I stepped out and checked. I found that the engine has got fire. I was alone in the car and my car sell letter is also inside the car," he said.

