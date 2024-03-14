Delhi: Car rams into Ghazipur shops, kills woman, injures 6; locals thrash driver

A 22-year-old woman was killed and at least six people were injured after they were mowed down by a car in Delhi's Ghazipur area on Wednesday, news agency PTI reported, citing the police. The deceased has been identified as Sita Devi of Ghaziabad. The incident took place in a market area at around 9pm. The incident took place in a market area at around 9 pm.(ANI)

Angry locals vandalised the erring vehicle and thrashed its driver, who sustained serious injuries and has been hospitalised, according to the police.

“It happened around 9:30pm in Budh Bazaar area. Several people were injured and brought to the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital. One person who was in critical condition has died. The accused is also undergoing treatment here,” DCP (east) Apoorva Gupta told PTI.

Footage of the incident, captured by a CCTV camera, showed the vehicle crashing into shops. The driver is then seen picking up speed after ramming the shops and driving off.

Another purported video of the incident shared on social media shows an angry mob smashing the car's windscreen and windows and trying to break its doors before flipping it over.

The locals have alleged that the driver was under the influence of alcohol. However, the police said a medical examination of the accused would be conducted to ascertain if he was drunk.

Those injured in the incident are residents of Khoda Colony on the Delhi-Ghaziabad border, the police said. They are undergoing treatment at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital in the city, news agency ANI reported.

“The accused is in police custody and legal action is being taken,” Gupta said.

AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar also claimed that the driver was inebriated at the time of the incident.

“An accident occurred near Mayur Vihar’s Ryan School. The driver was inebriated and ran over several people killing one person. This is a tragic incident," he was quoted as saying by PTI.