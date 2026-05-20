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Delhi chief electoral officer meets political parties over SIR

Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer held a meeting with political parties to discuss the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls starting June 30.

Published on: May 20, 2026 04:24 am IST
By Snehil Sinha
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New Delhi: The Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on Tuesday held its first meeting with representatives of political parties following announcement of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, ahead of the exercise starting on June 30.

Delhi chief electoral officer meets political parties over SIR

Representatives from the BJP, Congress, AAP, BSP, CPM and other parties attended the meeting chaired by Delhi CEO Ashok Kumar, where officials briefed participants on the schedule and procedures for the revision exercise.

According to officials, discussions focused on coordination between booth level officers (BLOs) and booth level agents (BLAs) to ensure smooth implementation of the drive across the Capital.

“The political party representatives were given a detailed briefing on the entire exercise and their queries were addressed. All parties assured full cooperation for successful completion of the SIR in Delhi,” an official said.

Under the revision process, BLOs will conduct door-to-door verification from June 30 to July 29 and distribute enumeration forms to voters for updating electoral records. Completed forms can also be submitted online, said officials.

 
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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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