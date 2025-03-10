Delhi chief minister flags off women’s bike rally

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta, while flagging off an all-women bike rally in Connaught Place, said that “women bikers are a symbol of empowerment” and women should not be afraid of anything. Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta with Delhi BJP president Virender Sachdeva at Lodhi Garden on Sunday. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

“You have proved wrong those who say women cannot do certain things...The event was being organised annually since 2013. Before that, Delhi witnessed a major tragedy. It is a matter of pride. That tragedy had created an atmosphere of fear...Women should not live in fear, because victory lies beyond fear,” she said, adding that she used to ride a Kinetic scooter when she was a university student.

During the bike rally, presided over by Gupta and LG VK Saxena, seven women were honoured included Humaira Mushtaq, the first international car racer from Jammu and Kashmir, Divya Kakran, an Arjuna award-winning wrestler, Sweety Mehta, a domestic violence survivor who established NGOs for women with similar struggles, Rekha Jindal, who works extensively in the field of drug rehabilitation, Nalini Asthana, who has dedicated herself to teaching computer to slum dwellers, Kanchan Lakhani, a para-athlete, and Neetu Chaudhary, a social worker.

The rally took off from Connaught Place at 11 am on Sunday. “Women in India are moving shoulder-to-shoulder with men. In fact, in some areas, they are surpassing men. During the Delhi assembly elections, we witnessed that female voters were more than men,” said LG Saxena.

CM visits Lodhi Garden slum for budget feedback

In the morning, Gupta, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, minister Parvesh Verma, assembly speaker Vijender Gupta, and other BJP leaders attended the Spring Festival at Lodhi Garden.

Gupta said, “My responsibility is to listen to your voices. The more I hear, the stronger the impact will be. Share your ideas for the budget and development. I appreciate the presence of our respected participants. I assure you that we will put in our best efforts to meet your expectations. Share your suggestions, and we will act on them. Our team is fully committed to making Delhi a developed and better city. We aim for a green, Viksit Delhi, improved Delhi, clean and safe Delhi, and we are doing everything in power to make a change.”

In the evening, Gupta visited the Bhanwar Singh Camp near Vasant Vihar D block (Purvi Marg) to interact with slum dwellers. She said: “The Delhi government is going among the public to take suggestions for the Delhi budget. Today, I met the people living in slums in RK Puram assembly and took suggestions from them. I came to know about many issues and the government will immediately start work on them.”

She also paid her last respects to MLA Arvinder Singh Lovely late mother. “In this hour of grief, I pray to God to give strength to the bereaved family and give peace to the departed soul,” she said.

Gupta on Sunday also met the wife of late BJP leader and former union minister Arun Jaitley. “Today I met late Arun Jaitley’s wife Smt Sangeeta Jaitley and enquired about her health. Her love and blessings gave me positive energy. Late Arun Jaitley ji has made an unprecedented contribution to nation building, policy reforms and good governance. His vision and leadership will always remain a source of inspiration,” Gupta said on X.