Delhi civic body schedule to be announced? State EC to hold presser today

A day after the dates for the highly anticipated Gujarat assembly polls were announced, the State Election Commission (SEC) in Delhi is expected to share the schedule for the civic body polls in the national capital. "The State Election Commission - NCT of Delhi - will hold a press conference at 4pm today in the conference hall at Nigam Bhawan, Kashmere Gate," an official statement read.

This comes about two weeks after the city moved a step closer to the civic polls as the Union home ministry issued a notification, marking the completion of the delimitation exercise, which was taken up after the merger of the three municipal corporations in Delhi. The national capital now has 250 municipal wards; it had 272 earlier.

Meanwhile, the ruling Aam Admi Party (AAP) and the BJP - which is currently in control of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) - have been sparring constantly, blaming each other for the civic issues. "The people know that AAP was made responsible for schools and hospitals, which have now been transformed. Now the people have decided to give us the responsibility of sanitation. They can’t suppress the people’s will," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said last month at a briefing, hitting out at the BJP.

Landfill sites - which have emerged as a top concern - are set to be one of the key issues in the MCD polls.

The BJP has been hitting out the Delhi Chief Minister over his frequent visits to Gujarat where polling for state elections would be held in two phases - December 1 and December 5 - and votes would be counted on December 8. The AAP has been trying to score big in the assembly polls.

The BJP has been claiming that Kejriwal is turning a blind eye to issues in the city, including pollution in Yamuna and air pollution.

