People on our side, will win MCD polls: Kejriwal

New Delhi With elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) scheduled to be held in the coming months, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may try many “tricks” to woo voters, but the people of Delhi will ensure that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerges victorious.

The BJP hit back, accusing Kejriwal and the AAP of resorting to dirty politics ahead of the elections.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Kejriwal said, “These are demonic forces that have gathered against us, but they cannot suppress the voices of the people despite trying all tricks. The people know that AAP was made responsible for schools and hospitals, which have now been transformed. Now the people have decided to give us the responsibility of sanitation. They can’t suppress the people’s will.”

He added, “The people of Delhi are fed up of the misgovernance of BJP over the last 15 years (in the MCD). I challenge BJP to present one good work they have carried out over the last 15 years... In contrast, you can ask anyone in Delhi about the works undertaken by AAP.”

The CM later tweeted that he will be visiting the Ghazipur landfill site on Thursday morning, and invited the people of Delhi to join him. “I asked one of their (BJP’s) politicians about their work over the last 15 year. Sheepishly, he talked about two works -- three large mountains of garbage have been set up and the whole Delhi has been filled with garbage,” Kejriwal wrote in Hindi.

Meanwhile, AAP MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak alleged that at a BJP meeting on Tuesday as part of the preparations for the elections, party workers were instructed to avoid talking about garbage.

“BJP has admitted that it has failed to clean Delhi in 15 years, which why it is certain they’ll lose their deposits. The agenda of the meeting was to prepare for the MCD elections. It was discussed in the meeting that this time the people of Delhi have completely sided with the AAP. The people of Delhi have decided that BJP won’t even be able to retain its deposit,” Pathak alleged.

In response, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said eight years after coming to power, Kejriwal has understood the importance of serious work.

“Now that he has decided to go to Ghazipur Landfill Site tomorrow people of Delhi will be grateful if he tells them what contribution his government has made to ensure removal of garbage mounds at landfill sites both financially and administratively. Fact is Kejriwal Government has played only dirty politics of financially crippling MCD which needed support to get Delhi rid of garbage mounds,” Kapoor tweeted.