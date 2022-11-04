Delhi civic body polls: Check full schedule here

The Delhi civic body election will be held on December 4 and votes will be counted on December 7, the state poll panel said Friday. Delhi State Election Commissioner Vijay Dev said the Model Code of Conduct is in force in the national capital with immediate effect.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He also said the delimitation process had been completed. "Now we are prepared for 250 wards in Delhi. Municipal corporation of Delhi has jurisdiction in 68 constituencies. 42 seats reserved for SCs (scheduled caste)," he said, adding, "Of those 42 seats for SCs, 21 will be for SC women," he said. Overall, 104 seats will be reserved for women, he explained.

This is the full schedule for the 2022 Delhi Municipal Corporation election:

Issue of notification - November 7

Last date for issue of notification - November 14

Last date of withdrawal of candidature - November 19

Voting - December 4

Counting and results - December 7

Model Code of Conduct (in effect from) - November 4

Shortly after dates were announced, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal hit out at the BJP for ‘spreading garbage’ and called on people to vote for his Aam Aadmi Party. "In the last 15 years, BJP has spread garbage all over Delhi... created mountains of garbage. This time, on December 4, people will vote for cleanliness..." the AAP chief tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON