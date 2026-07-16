Delhi clears Bill to make timely public services a legal right, proposes penalties for delays

The Delhi cabinet on Tuesday approved the Delhi Right of Citizen to Time Bound and Ease of Delivery of Service Bill, 2026, which seeks to make the timely delivery of notified government services a legal right and introduce penalties for officials responsible for unjustified delays, officials said.

The proposed legislation will replace the Delhi (Right of Citizen to Time Bound Delivery of Services) Act, 2011.

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The proposed legislation will replace the Delhi (Right of Citizen to Time Bound Delivery of Services) Act, 2011. It provides for complete digitisation of service delivery, automatic escalation of delayed cases and the creation of an independent Delhi Right to Service Commission to oversee implementation.

Chief minister Rekha Gupta said the Bill aims to ensure citizens receive notified government services within fixed timelines.

“This law will ensure that every citizen receives notified government services within the prescribed time frame. It will strengthen accountability, reduce unnecessary delays and repeated visits to government offices, and make governance more transparent, efficient and technology-driven,” Gupta said.

Under the proposed law, the government will notify the services covered, the timelines for their delivery and the officers responsible for providing them. Citizens will be able to apply online, receive a unique application number and track the status of their applications digitally.

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{{^usCountry}} If a designated officer fails to deliver a notified service within the stipulated period, the case will automatically be treated as an appeal before the Citizen Grievance Redressal Authority, eliminating the need for applicants to file a separate appeal. If no decision is taken within the prescribed time, the matter will be escalated to the Delhi Right to Service Commission. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If a designated officer fails to deliver a notified service within the stipulated period, the case will automatically be treated as an appeal before the Citizen Grievance Redressal Authority, eliminating the need for applicants to file a separate appeal. If no decision is taken within the prescribed time, the matter will be escalated to the Delhi Right to Service Commission. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the Bill, each department will appoint a Citizen Grievance Redressal Authority to hear cases related to delays or rejection of applications, determine responsibility for delays and initiate penalty proceedings. Appeals are proposed to be disposed of within 30 days.

The Bill also proposes setting up a Delhi Right to Service Commission, comprising a chairperson and members, to hear second appeals, inspect government offices, recommend action against negligent officials, suggest administrative reforms and publish an annual report on the law’s implementation.

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Officials found responsible for delays without sufficient reason may be fined ₹250 a day, up to a maximum of ₹5,000. A one-time penalty of ₹250 to ₹5,000 may also be imposed for rejecting applications without adequate justification. Officials will be given an opportunity to explain their actions before any penalty is imposed.