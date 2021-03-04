Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets first shot of Covid-19 vaccine
delhi news

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets first shot of Covid-19 vaccine

A medic administers the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, during the second phase of a countrywide inoculation drive, at Lok Nayak Hospital in New Delhi, Thursday. (PTI)

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday took the first shot of vaccine against Covid-19 at the Delhi government’s Lok Nayak Hospital around 10.30am.

“I took the first shot of Covid-19 vaccine today along with my parents. We have not faced any difficulties or uneasiness. I appeal to people to get themselves vaccinated at the earliest. There should be no reason for any hesitance. Vaccination centres, like the one in Lok Nayak Hospital, have excellent facilities and highly trained staff,” said Kejriwal after taking the vaccine.

Kejriwal, 52, is diabetic.

The vaccine drive is currently open for health workers, frontline workers, people aged over 60 years and people aged between 45 and 59 years who have comorbidities. Government records showed that 327,355 people have so far been vaccinated in Delhi.

