India reports 17,407 new Covid-19 cases, below 100 deaths in last 24 hours
India on Thursday witnessed a hike in daily coronavirus cases as it reported 17,407 new cases in the last 24 hours. The coronavirus caseload in the country now stands at 1,156,923, as per the Union health ministry data. On Wednesday, 14,989 fresh infections were reported.
The number of active cases in the country which was around 1.50 lakh in the initial week of February has also increased to over 1.73 lakh, as per the health ministry's coronavirus tracker.
The health ministry had on Wednesday said six states are contributing most to the active coronavirus cases in the country. Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Karnataka have been witnessing a continued surge in Coronavirus cases.
The government has asked the states and union territories reporting a hike in daily Covid-19 cases to maintain a rigorous vigil to contain the spread of the fatal virus. High-level teams have also been rushed to Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Jammu and Kashmir to help the states in combating the coronavirus rage. The ministry said the three-member teams are being headed by Joint Secretary level officers.
With less than 100 deaths reported on Thursday, the death toll of the country now stands at 157,435 with a fatality rate of 1.41 per cent. Meanwhile, with 14,031 recoveries, the recovery rate stood at 97.06 per cent.
The country has, as of the evening of March 3, inoculated over 1.63 crore people against the coronavirus disease. The world's largest coronavirus vaccination drive that began on January 16 has entered its second phase to inoculate people over the age of 60 years and within the age bracket of 45-59 years with special co-morbidities.
As per the data of the health ministry, more than eight lakh beneficiaries above the age of 60 years and over 1.04 lakh beneficiaries aged 45 years and above with co-morbidities have been vaccinated so far.
A crime branch team of Tripura police led by deputy superintendent of police Ajay Kumar Das raided Kar's residence and recovered forged documents.
The petitions challenging the Tamil Nadu quota law have been pending in the Supreme Court since 2012.
The report titled "Freedom in the World 2021 - Democracy under Siege" said India "appears to have abandoned its potential to serve as a global democratic leader".
