Farmers’ protest: Delhi’s borders with Haryana, UP remain affected
Delhi’s multiple borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh continued to remain closed for vehicular movement on Thursday due to the ongoing protest by farmers against the three new farm laws.
Those travelling towards Delhi from Uttar Pradesh cannot cross the Ghazipur border and the Delhi Traffic Police advised them to take alternative routes which pass through Anand Vihar, DND, Loni and Apsara borders. Commuters can also use the Chilla border which was opened late January after several weeks of remaining blocked by farmers.
The entry and exit points between Delhi and Haryana, passing through Singhu, Tikri, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari and Saboli and Mangesh, continued to remain closed.
The traffic police have advised motorists to go via alternative routes such as Lampur , Safiabad, Palla and Singhu school toll tax borders. The police have been diverting traffic from Mukarba Chowk and GTK road.
Motorists also have the option of choosing longer routes via the Delhi-Gurugram and Delhi-Faridabad borders to travel between the two states.
Farmers have been protesting at the Ghazipur, Tikri and Singhu borders for over three months now against the three newly enacted farm laws -- Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
