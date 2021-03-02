'Will send team to poll-bound states, ask people to vote for candidates who can defeat BJP', says farmer leader

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Balbir S Rajewal said at a press conference on Tuesday that they will send teams to states where elections are due in coming months to appeal to vote for any candidate who is in a position to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Rajewal added that the union will not support any political party in the upcoming assembly elections.

“We'll send teams to poll-bound states - to West Bengal and Kerala. We will not support any party but appeal to people to vote for the candidates who can defeat BJP. We will tell people about Modi govt's attitude towards farmers,” Rajewal said at the press meet, according to news agency ANI.

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait, who has been holding Kisan Panchayats all over the country to drum up support against the new farm laws, announced in February that farmers will be going on a tour of poll-bound West Bengal since farmers there do not get fair price for their crops.

“We will definitely go to West Bengal; it is not as if the state is outside the country. We are getting a lot of response from our panchayats and this has baffled the government. Farmers are facing issues in West Bengal as well and their issues should find a way to the manifestos of political parties who intend to come to power. There, farmers are not getting the appropriate price (for their crops) while those involved in fisheries are also facing problems,” Tikait said.

Swaraj India founder Yogendra Yadav was also present at Tuesday’s press conference. He reiterated Rajewal’s words, adding that the programme is scheduled to begin on March 12 with a public meeting in Kolkata.

“In the Assembly elections, we will appeal to people to punish this party (BJP) and its allies who brought anti-farmer laws. We will go to the boll-bound states. This programme will begin in Kolkata on March 12 with a public meeting,” said Yadav.

BKU has plans to spread the movement against the farm laws to non-poll bound states of the country. Tikait had also announced in late February that he will undertake a tour of Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana in March to garner support for the ongoing farmers’ protest. "Farmers' meetings will be held in Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana, while two meetings will also be held in Uttar Pradesh in March," BKU media in-charge Dharmendra Malik told reporters.