New Delhi, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta conducted a surprise inspection of the Trade and Taxes Department office at ITO on Wednesday and expressed displeasure over the absence of officers during office hours, officials said. Delhi CM conducts surprise check at GST office; warns officials against laxity

Interacting with the staff present, she enquired about their reporting time and sought a detailed report on the department's attendance records, they said.

"No laxity, no excuses," she said and stressed that discipline applies to every employee, from staff members to the commissioners.

The chief minister, during the surprise inspection at the GST office, noticed several staff members, including senior officers were absent from duty, directing that show-cause notices be immediately issued to them, according to a CMO statement.

The government will not tolerate negligence or inefficiency at any level, Gupta said stating the aim of her visit was not just reviewing the systems but also enforcing accountability and discipline across the administrative machinery.

She pointed that biometric attendance is mandatory for all, and directed departments to ensure strict compliance.

Officials have also been asked to submit biometric attendance records for the past one month with immediate effect, so that responsibility can be clearly fixed, said the statement.

CM Gupta also interacted with taxpayers present at the office and took their feedback. Complaints about delays in services and the unavailability of officials came to the fore, it said.

"Official meetings cannot become an excuse for pending public work," she said and directed that all unfinished cases be reviewed on a weekly basis, complaint resolution system be simplified and clear accountability be fixed for any delay in service delivery.

Inspecting the office premises, Gupta also flagged shortcomings in infrastructure and safety. She ordered the immediate removal of unused materials and scrap to improve the working environment.

Raising concerns over fire safety preparedness, she directed that regular audits and maintenance reports be made mandatory, added the statement.

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