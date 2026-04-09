...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Delhi CM directs drain desilting by June 30; warns against blame-game over waterlogging

Delhi CM directs drain desilting by June 30; warns against blame-game over waterlogging

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 09:33 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

New Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Thursday that targets for pre-monsoon drain cleaning have been established and directed officials to implement the Minto Road underpass model citywide to prevent waterlogging during the rainy season.

Delhi CM directs drain desilting by June 30; warns against blame-game over waterlogging

Gupta stated that she will tour the city extensively during the monsoon season to monitor the situation.

Chairing a high-level review meeting, the chief minister discussed strategies with officials for addressing Delhi's chronic waterlogging issue that arises during the rainy season. She instructed all departments to complete the desilting of drains on time and to make special arrangements in known flooding hotspots, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office

Stressing inter-departmental coordination, she said only a joint, well-synchronised effort would help the city manage waterlogging during the monsoon and underlined the need to move towards systems that minimise dependence on pumps for water removal.

Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma, along with senior officials from the PWD, MCD, DMRC, NDMC, DDA and the Delhi Cantonment Board, attended the review meeting.

The chief minister also flagged the recurring issue of garbage clogging drain inlets in markets, streets and residential areas, which often leads to water accumulation at intersections and key stretches.

She also stressed that lack of coordination among departments has often worsened the situation, with agencies passing the buck and warned that such a situation will not be allowed to continue.

Any complaints of negligence or blame-shifting would invite strict action, Gupta warned, adding that the departments should work in close coordination with collective responsibility.

Gupta directed officials to procure modern machinery wherever required to deal with waterlogging more efficiently. The MCD and NDMC shared details of equipment already in use, and the Chief Minister urged other departments to follow suit.

She also asked officials to proactively identify vulnerable areas and ensure that systems are established to quickly drain water during heavy rainfall.

Officials have been directed to maintain constant communication with engineers and ground staff during the monsoon, as they are the first responders to waterlogging incidents. The chief minister will personally conduct field visits with senior officials to assess the on-ground situation, according to the statement.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
new delhi
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Home / Cities / Delhi / Delhi CM directs drain desilting by June 30; warns against blame-game over waterlogging
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.