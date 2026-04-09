New Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Thursday that targets for pre-monsoon drain cleaning have been established and directed officials to implement the Minto Road underpass model citywide to prevent waterlogging during the rainy season.

Delhi CM directs drain desilting by June 30; warns against blame-game over waterlogging

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Gupta stated that she will tour the city extensively during the monsoon season to monitor the situation.

Chairing a high-level review meeting, the chief minister discussed strategies with officials for addressing Delhi's chronic waterlogging issue that arises during the rainy season. She instructed all departments to complete the desilting of drains on time and to make special arrangements in known flooding hotspots, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office

Stressing inter-departmental coordination, she said only a joint, well-synchronised effort would help the city manage waterlogging during the monsoon and underlined the need to move towards systems that minimise dependence on pumps for water removal.

Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma, along with senior officials from the PWD, MCD, DMRC, NDMC, DDA and the Delhi Cantonment Board, attended the review meeting.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Action plans were presented in the meeting by the departments and agencies explaining ongoing and proposed work related to desilting, drain construction, repairs and cleaning. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Action plans were presented in the meeting by the departments and agencies explaining ongoing and proposed work related to desilting, drain construction, repairs and cleaning. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The chief minister set June 30 as the deadline for completing the desilting of drains and warned that there would be no tolerance for delays in this task. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The chief minister set June 30 as the deadline for completing the desilting of drains and warned that there would be no tolerance for delays in this task. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Gupta pointed to the Minto Road underpass as a positive example, noting that the area did not witness waterlogging last monsoon despite a long history of flooding. She credited continuous monitoring and timely intervention for the improvement, adding that sustained efforts by officials helped remove a long-standing blot. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gupta pointed to the Minto Road underpass as a positive example, noting that the area did not witness waterlogging last monsoon despite a long history of flooding. She credited continuous monitoring and timely intervention for the improvement, adding that sustained efforts by officials helped remove a long-standing blot. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} All departments were instructed to complete the desilting process before June 30 and ensure that the removed silt is transported to designated sites. The goal is to allow rainwater to flow freely through the drains and prevent it from overflowing onto the roads, the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} All departments were instructed to complete the desilting process before June 30 and ensure that the removed silt is transported to designated sites. The goal is to allow rainwater to flow freely through the drains and prevent it from overflowing onto the roads, the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The chief minister also flagged the recurring issue of garbage clogging drain inlets in markets, streets and residential areas, which often leads to water accumulation at intersections and key stretches.

She also stressed that lack of coordination among departments has often worsened the situation, with agencies passing the buck and warned that such a situation will not be allowed to continue.

Any complaints of negligence or blame-shifting would invite strict action, Gupta warned, adding that the departments should work in close coordination with collective responsibility.

Gupta directed officials to procure modern machinery wherever required to deal with waterlogging more efficiently. The MCD and NDMC shared details of equipment already in use, and the Chief Minister urged other departments to follow suit.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

She also asked officials to proactively identify vulnerable areas and ensure that systems are established to quickly drain water during heavy rainfall.

Officials have been directed to maintain constant communication with engineers and ground staff during the monsoon, as they are the first responders to waterlogging incidents. The chief minister will personally conduct field visits with senior officials to assess the on-ground situation, according to the statement.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON