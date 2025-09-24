New Delhi, Sept 24 Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday urged Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to hasten the "delayed" 'Master Plan 2041' to meet the city's growing needs. Delhi CM Gupta urges LG for expediting 'Master Plan 2041'

Speaking after launching works under Gramodaya Abhiyan, Gupta said that the new master plan should be such that it not only presents solutions to the existing developmental issues, but also benefits the upcoming generations for the next 100 years.

Informing that the Delhi Development Authority is preparing the master plan, the CM said, "It should be out soon. The Delhi government is ready to give its approval on a blank paper for anything that serves the interests of the city's people."

The chief minister said that after taking charge in February, she summoned the officers concerned and enquired about the draft of the Master Plan 2041, which had been under preparation for many years.

"I was at my wits end when I saw the draft," Gupta said, adding that the officers were instructed to come up with a concrete master plan that served the interests of people.

Meanwhile, LG Saxena said, "We have full focus on the master plan and efforts are being made to implement at the earliest."

He said 'Dilli Gramodaya Abhiyan' was launched in 2023. A fund of ₹960 crore, lying with Delhi government which were not spent for many years, was transferred to the DDA for execution of the projects.

Projects worth ₹760 crore out of total corpus of ₹960 crore were completed, the LG said, adding that projects in 50 villages completed with cost of ₹13 crore were launched in the programme.

The CM lauded LG Saxena for his efforts behind various projects under the Gramodaya Abhiyan, aimed at developing the national capital's rural areas.

"If the country is to be developed, mere developing of the city and the Lutyens' zone will not suffice. Development of villages is also necessary," she added.

A total of 81 developmental projects including renovation of community halls, chaupals, roads, parks, and multipurpose centres, strengthening rural infrastructure were launched by the LG and the CM.

Under the DGA, 854 works worth ₹760 crore were sanctioned, it said.

The objective of the Dilli Gramodaya Abhiyan is to enhance the quality of life of villagers by identifying and addressing gaps in infrastructure and civic amenities through strategic planning tailored to local needs. The Abhiyan also focuses on fostering active community participation in decision-making processes, it added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.