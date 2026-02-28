New Delhi, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday inaugurated a 10-bed Medical ICU ward and a GI HD Video Endoscopy Suite at Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital and launched an Integrated AYUSH Stress Management Programme. Delhi CM inaugurates ICU, endoscopy suite; launches AYUSH stress programme

She also laid the foundation stone of a new OPD building at the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences , according to a statement.

The chief minister said the government was working in "mission mode" to upgrade health services to world-class standards.

"Transforming Delhi's healthcare into a world-class system is our resolve," she said.

The statement said the newly inaugurated ICU at GTB Hospital is equipped with advanced machines and upgraded facilities aimed at providing timely and quality treatment to critically ill patients.

"The GI HD Video Endoscopy Suite will enable faster and more accurate diagnosis of gastrointestinal and digestive disorders, facilitating early detection and timely treatment," it added.

Highlighting the rising stress levels in modern lifestyles, Gupta described it as a "silent epidemic" affecting students, working professionals and the elderly.

The government has decided to operationalise Integrated AYUSH Stress Management OPDs at Ayurvedic and Unani Tibbia College, Nehru Homoeopathic Medical College, Dr B.R. Sur Homoeopathic Medical College, Brahm Prakash Ayurved Charak Sansthan and IHBAS, the statement said.

These centres will focus on yoga, lifestyle counselling and digital detox interventions.

Gupta added that efforts would be made to strengthen the nearly 1,500-bed capacity of GTB Hospital by expediting construction of its rear building, which had remained incomplete earlier, according to the statement.

Referring to IHBAS as a leading centre for mental healthcare in the country and North India, she said the new OPD building would reduce waiting time and streamline consultation, diagnostics and treatment processes in view of the rising patient load, the statement read.

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh termed the day significant for the Capital's health sector and said the foundation stone of the IHBAS OPD building reflected the government's commitment to accessible, modern and high-quality healthcare.

"The health of Delhi's citizens is our responsibility. I urge all doctors and healthcare workers to continue serving with the same dedication; the Delhi Government stands firmly with you," he said.

Member of Parliament Manoj Tiwari, Shahdara MLA Sanjay Goel and senior Health Department officials were also present on the occasion, the statement said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.