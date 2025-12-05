Delhi CM inspects newly installed mist spray systems at ITO

Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday inspected the newly installed automated mist-spray system at central Delhi’s ITO, calling it a key element of the city government’s plan to keep major roads free of dust and waste throughout the year. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inspects the newly installed mist sprinklers at ITO road to curb air pollution on Thursday. (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Gupta, who said efforts were underway “on a war footing” to curb air pollution, reviewed the technical setup and directed officials to ensure smooth, timely operation as per the prescribed schedule.

“For water sprinkling, we have made numerous provisions, but the mist itself seems like a very big solution,” she said. “We are preparing a comprehensive plan to take it to all roads of Delhi. Under that, today we installed the system on an electric pole at ITO, and we are working on installing it at nine such places where pollution is a serious problem. We are also working on a plan to take it to every corner of Delhi.”

According to the government, mist-spray systems are currently being deployed at nine pollution hotspots where particulate-matter levels routinely remain high. Each installation uses RO-treated water released through high-pressure nozzles, which then “suppress” dust particles suspended in the air. Officials said more than 300 such units will be installed in phases across busy and pollution-prone stretches of the Capital.

Pilot projects in the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) zone have shown encouraging early results, Gupta said.

She said instructions had been issued to agencies including the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Public Works Department (PWD) to implement effective dust-control measures in their respective jurisdictions.

Gupta also urged wider use of the “MCD 311” mobile app for filing complaints related to potholes, broken roads, unauthorised dumping of waste and other civic deficiencies that contribute to pollution. Officials have been directed to resolve such complaints within 72 hours, with photographic proof to be uploaded after completion.