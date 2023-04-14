Delhi govt announces civic awards for RWAs, parks

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that the government will introduce annual civic or municipal awards for the best residents’ welfare association (RWA), best maintained park, best safai karmachari (sanitation worker) in every ward and other categories soon. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a gathering on the occasion of 133rd birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, in New Delhi on Friday (ANI Photo)

Speaking to a group of municipal workers at an event organised for Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations on Friday, the chief minister said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is improving the condition of municipal schools along the same lines as government schools in the Capital.

“After forming the government in Delhi, we brought major reforms to the education system, so that every government school student can be financially independent. We could have just handed over money but that won’t last. Instead, we educated children, who can now earn money for themselves. The same government teachers who were looked down upon earlier are now praised by all students and parents. Similarly, now that we have been entrusted with municipal responsibilities, the same doctors, nurses, teachers and sanitation workers of MCD will give magical results in the coming years,” said Kejriwal.

He added that these awards will soon be instituted as one of the ways to inspire municipal workers to give better performances.

“Most common people work for job satisfaction and we will work on creating a positive environment for all municipal workers. We need support from everyone on this, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. For this, we will start a healthy competition in various categories and these awards will be instituted soon,” added the CM.

He added the awards were ideated by the Delhi health, urban development and water minister Saurabh Bhardwaj.

Talking about the life and struggles of Ambedkar, he said it was inspirational that he studied at several universities across the world despite his socio-economic conditions and the lack of facilities and ready availability of knowledge regarding those universities.