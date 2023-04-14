Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi govt announces civic awards for RWAs, parks

Delhi govt announces civic awards for RWAs, parks

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 14, 2023 11:49 PM IST

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is improving the condition of municipal schools along the same lines as government schools in the Capital

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that the government will introduce annual civic or municipal awards for the best residents’ welfare association (RWA), best maintained park, best safai karmachari (sanitation worker) in every ward and other categories soon.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a gathering on the occasion of 133rd birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, in New Delhi on Friday (ANI Photo)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a gathering on the occasion of 133rd birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, in New Delhi on Friday (ANI Photo)

Speaking to a group of municipal workers at an event organised for Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations on Friday, the chief minister said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is improving the condition of municipal schools along the same lines as government schools in the Capital.

“After forming the government in Delhi, we brought major reforms to the education system, so that every government school student can be financially independent. We could have just handed over money but that won’t last. Instead, we educated children, who can now earn money for themselves. The same government teachers who were looked down upon earlier are now praised by all students and parents. Similarly, now that we have been entrusted with municipal responsibilities, the same doctors, nurses, teachers and sanitation workers of MCD will give magical results in the coming years,” said Kejriwal.

He added that these awards will soon be instituted as one of the ways to inspire municipal workers to give better performances.

“Most common people work for job satisfaction and we will work on creating a positive environment for all municipal workers. We need support from everyone on this, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. For this, we will start a healthy competition in various categories and these awards will be instituted soon,” added the CM.

He added the awards were ideated by the Delhi health, urban development and water minister Saurabh Bhardwaj.

Talking about the life and struggles of Ambedkar, he said it was inspirational that he studied at several universities across the world despite his socio-economic conditions and the lack of facilities and ready availability of knowledge regarding those universities.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bharatiya janata party bjp chief minister congress aam aadmi party arvind kejriwal delhi government parents doctors mcd capital students ward teachers rwa ambedkar saurabh bhardwaj job satisfaction urban development + 18 more
bharatiya janata party bjp chief minister congress aam aadmi party arvind kejriwal delhi government parents doctors mcd capital students ward teachers rwa ambedkar saurabh bhardwaj job satisfaction urban development + 17 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 15, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out