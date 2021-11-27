Delhi CM Kejriwal calls disaster management authority meet over new Covid variant

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said he has called a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Monday to take steps that need to be taken against the new coronavirus variant detected in South Africa.

“In view of the threat from new COVID variant from African countries, we have requested experts to make a presentation to DDMA on Mon and suggest what steps we shud take. We will take all steps necessary to protect u and ur family,” the chief minister tweeted.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday classified it as a “variant of concern”, and renamed it Omicron.

The Union health ministry on Thursday directed all states and union territories to strictly screen and test international travellers from Botswana, South Africa, and Hong Kong where infections with the new variant were detected. The states were also asked to send the samples of any of these international travellers found to be positive for genomic sequencing.

In May this year, as the second wave of Covid-19 was subsiding in the city, there was a diplomatic embarrassment after the Delhi CM had said that a new variant from Singapore affected children more.

At present, delta and its sub-lineage continue to be the dominant variant. “Delta (B.1.617.2 and AY.x) continues to be the main VOC in India. No new VOI or VOC are noted and other VOC and VOI other than Delta are now negligible in sequencing data from India,” according to the latest data from INSACOG.

Several countries on Friday moved to restrict travel from South Africa on Friday after the variant was reported by the country. “The world should provide support to South Africa and Africa and not discriminate or isolate it! By protecting and supporting it, we will protect the world!” said Tulio de Oliveira, Director of Centre for Epidemic Response & innovation, South Africa on twitter.

