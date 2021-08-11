Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi CM Kejriwal clears 10 lakh aid for family of minor rape victim

“Delhi CM approves the compensation of ₹10 lakh to the family of minor Delhi cantt (cantonment) victim,” said an official in the chief minister’s office, who did not wish to be named.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 11, 2021 02:35 AM IST
On August 4, Kejriwal visited the girl's residence, promised 10 lakh assistance, and directed a magisterial probe into the matter.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday approved 10 lakh assistance for the family of the nine-year-old Dalit girl, who was allegedly raped and murdered at a crematorium near the Delhi cantonment on August 1.

On August 4, Kejriwal visited the girl’s residence, promised 10 lakh assistance, and directed a magisterial probe into the matter. He assured the family the government will engage top lawyers for the case.

Several groups have been protesting against the alleged rape and murder for over a week now. They have been demanding justice for the girl and her family. Four people, including a priest at the crematorium, have been arrested over the alleged rape and murder.

The accused told the girl’s family that she was electrocuted while fetching water from an electric water cooler installed inside the crematorium.

