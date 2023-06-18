RK Puram murder: Kejriwal slams Lt governor on law and order situation in Delhi

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal lashed out at Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena and questioned the law and order situation in the National Capital after a double murder incident was reported in the RK Puram area on Sunday morning in which two women, both sisters, were allegedly shot dead.

Delhi cheif minister Arvind Kejriwal

“If the city’s law and order had been under the Aam Admi Party (AAP) government instead of the LG, Delhi would have been the safest place,” Kejriwal said.

He alleged that the people in charge of maintaining law and order here are busy hatching conspiracies to take over the control of the Delhi government.

“People in Delhi are feeling very insecure. Those who are responsible for handling the law and order situation in Delhi are hatching conspiracy to take control of Delhi government instead of fixing it. Had the law and order situation been under the AAP dispensation instead of the LG, Delhi would have been the safest,” Kejriwal wrote on Twitter in Hindi.

Condemning the alleged murder of two sisters in the Ambedkar Basti near RK Puram in South Delhi, Kejriwal said, “Our thoughts are with the families of both women. May their souls rest in peace.”

No immediate reaction was available from the LG secretariat.

Responding to Kejriwal’s comments, Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Harish Khurana said that CM Kejriwal is only trying to settle his political score with the lieutenant governor. “CM is raising fingers at others over this matter but how many times did he meet with the Delhi police commissioner or with the LG on the issue of law and order situation of the state? How many times has he held meetings with the MPs on this issue? Only playing politics is his task,” Khurana said.

