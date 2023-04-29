Delhi CM backs wrestlers at home turf, slams Centre’s inaction

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday met the protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar and assured his full support to their demands of seeking action against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in connection with allegations of sexual harassment.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal speaks to wrestler Sakshi Malik at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday. (AAP Twitter)

Kejriwal also criticised the delay in lodging an FIR against Singh, and the alleged disconnection of supply of water, food and electricity at the protest site.

Expressing his solidarity with the athletes, who have been demonstrating for a week, the CM also requested people to extend their support to them.

“Those who love our country, irrespective of whether they belong to the Congress, AAP or BJP or even if they are affiliated with any other party, should come here to extend support to them (wrestlers),” Kejriwal said, as he stood alongside star wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, and Sakshi Malik.

Kejriwal’s visit at Jantar Mantar came a day after party leaders Delhi ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj met the wrestlers on Friday. AAP Rajya Sabha MP Shri Sushil Gupta, Delhi mayor Dr Shelly Oberoi, and other MLAs and party leaders were at the site on Saturday.

“They are not fighting for themselves, they are fighting for the entire sports fraternity. Think how powerful the man is that it took seven days and Supreme Court’s involvement to register an FIR against him,” Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal’s reference was to the two FIRs filed by Delhi Police on Friday night against Singh hours after the Supreme Court heard the case.

“I want to assure the protesting wrestlers that I will do everything in my capacity to assist them in this fight,” he said.

Referring to the athletes’ allegations made on Friday night that food and water supply at Jantar Mantar have been cut off, Kejriwal hit out at the BJP-led Centre, and said that this was “against basic human rights.”

“These are our own athletes and they have made the nation proud. They did not achieve all of this to see the central government stopping them from having food and water,” Kejriwal said. “The government has used the police force to stop food, water and mattresses from coming over here for the wrestlers.”

The AAP leader also hit out Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, alleging that the delay in action against Singh was due to his involvement in the party.

“The message being sent is that if there is a complaint against any leader of the BJP, then no case will be registered against the accused... It is shameful that these girls who made the country proud with their achievements have to protest to get an FIR lodged against a person who harassed these girls,” Kejriwal said.“All these women players who have made the country proud are our daughters, they must get justice,” he added.

“I believe that the struggle of the wrestlers will go on to become another defining moment in the history of Indian sport as it will go on to improve the sporting system of the country,” Kejriwal said.

The BJP did not respond to queries by HT on the allegations.