Delhi CM launches scheme for children leaving orphanages

New Delhi: Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday launched the “Aftercare Scheme for Young Persons” to assist youth leaving childcare institutions and orphanages after turning 18.

CM Gupta launched the scheme at Village Cottage Home in Lajpat Nagar (@BJP4Delhi)

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Under the scheme, eligible beneficiaries will receive assistance for higher education and access to skill development and vocational training programmes. They will also receive mentoring, counselling, career guidance, rehabilitation support, and assistance for independent living. Emergency and case-specific support will also be provided wherever necessary, CM Gupta said.

CM Gupta launched the scheme at Village Cottage Home in Lajpat Nagar, where she also interacted with children. The facility is run by the women and child development department.

She pointed out that every year, 150 to 200 young adults leave childcare facilities at age 18 and face the realities of independent living, including challenges in continuing their education, learning new skills, securing employment, and managing finances.

“Many of them also lack family support or a secure environment. The new scheme has been designed to provide structured assistance to all such young adults,” she said.

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{{^usCountry}} The Delhi government has approved the Aftercare Scheme for Young Persons under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Delhi government has approved the Aftercare Scheme for Young Persons under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} As part of the scheme, the government will focus on connecting young people with internships and employment opportunities at government institutions. There is also provision for financial support and a monthly stipend from the government. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As part of the scheme, the government will focus on connecting young people with internships and employment opportunities at government institutions. There is also provision for financial support and a monthly stipend from the government. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The identification of beneficiaries will occur through need-based assessments, and individual care plans will be prepared for each eligible person. Regular monitoring and review of aftercare services will also occur at both the state and district levels, she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The identification of beneficiaries will occur through need-based assessments, and individual care plans will be prepared for each eligible person. Regular monitoring and review of aftercare services will also occur at both the state and district levels, she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “A state aftercare committee, headed by the secretary of the women and child development department, will be constituted to oversee policy-making, monitoring and supervision of the scheme. At the district level, the aftercare committees, headed by the respective district magistrates, will assess rehabilitation needs, review individual care plans and recommend necessary support for beneficiaries,” Gupta said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “A state aftercare committee, headed by the secretary of the women and child development department, will be constituted to oversee policy-making, monitoring and supervision of the scheme. At the district level, the aftercare committees, headed by the respective district magistrates, will assess rehabilitation needs, review individual care plans and recommend necessary support for beneficiaries,” Gupta said. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials said that childcare institution superintendents are currently mapping eligible persons for the scheme.

Delhi currently has 88 Child Care Institutions (CCIs), operated jointly by the government and various NGOs, she said.

These institutions provide care, protection, education, rehabilitation and essential support to children up to the age of 18.

Delhi already has two aftercare homes, one for boys and one for girls, where young adults above 18 are provided accommodation, food, educational support and other basic facilities to help them transition toward independent living.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Saloni Bhatia ...Read More Saloni Bhatia is a journalist with over 15 years of experience in reporting and storytelling, with a strong focus on the Delhi government and political developments in the Capital. Over the years, she has closely tracked policy decisions, governance issues, and political shifts. She started off as an entertainment journalist but then moved to covering beats like crime and education. Her experience on the crime beat helped her develop an eye for detail and accuracy, while education reporting allowed her to explore policy impact on students, teachers and institutions. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading both fiction and non-fiction. She also has a keen interest in watching Bollywood films. Read Less

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