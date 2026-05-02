Delhi CM launches water harvesting campaign, unveils mascot ‘Neera’

New Delhi

Mascot ‘Neera’ flanked by CM Rekha Gupta and water minister Parvesh Verma. (HT)

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Chief minister Rekha Gupta, announcing a slew of measures to boost rainwater harvesting and groundwater recharge in the capital, launched the “Catch the Rain 2026” campaign and unveiled a mascot, “Neera”, to promote the practice.

Rolling out the campaign at a Delhi Jal Board (DJB) event, attended by Water Minister Parvesh Verma, New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj, and R K Puram MLA Anil Kumar Sharma, among others, officials demonstrated practical conservation methods, such as rooftop rainwater collection, recharge pits, storage systems and fixing leakages.

Gupta said, “Water is not just a resource, it is the foundation of life, the backbone of the economy and a safeguard for future generations.”

Under measures planned by the government, rainwater harvesting systems will be made mandatory for buildings spread across at least 100 square metres. Residents installing such systems will be eligible for a rebate of up to 10% on their water bills. The DJB will also offer financial assistance of up to ₹50,000 along with technical support for installations, such as pit designs, specification of materials, and size guidelines.

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{{^usCountry}} The government will extend the mandate to its own infrastructure, making rainwater harvesting compulsory in all government offices, the CM said. Existing systems will be repaired and brought under digital monitoring to ensure functionality and accountability. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The government will extend the mandate to its own infrastructure, making rainwater harvesting compulsory in all government offices, the CM said. Existing systems will be repaired and brought under digital monitoring to ensure functionality and accountability. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Gupta said the city faces increasing pressure on water resources due to population growth, urbanisation and declining groundwater level. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gupta said the city faces increasing pressure on water resources due to population growth, urbanisation and declining groundwater level. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Water minister Parvesh Verma said the campaign emphasises collective responsibility. “Delhi does not suffer from a scarcity of water, but rather from a lack of the mindset required to manage it effectively,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Water minister Parvesh Verma said the campaign emphasises collective responsibility. “Delhi does not suffer from a scarcity of water, but rather from a lack of the mindset required to manage it effectively,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials said the campaign will also focus on public participation, encouraging households and institutions to adopt water-saving practices alongside infrastructure measures. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the campaign will also focus on public participation, encouraging households and institutions to adopt water-saving practices alongside infrastructure measures. {{/usCountry}}

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