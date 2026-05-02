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Delhi CM launches water harvesting campaign, unveils mascot ‘Neera’

Delhi's CM Rekha Gupta launched the "Catch the Rain 2026" campaign to promote rainwater harvesting, offering rebates and support for installations.

Published on: May 02, 2026 03:32 am IST
By Snehil Sinha
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New Delhi

Mascot ‘Neera’ flanked by CM Rekha Gupta and water minister Parvesh Verma. (HT)

Chief minister Rekha Gupta, announcing a slew of measures to boost rainwater harvesting and groundwater recharge in the capital, launched the “Catch the Rain 2026” campaign and unveiled a mascot, “Neera”, to promote the practice.

Rolling out the campaign at a Delhi Jal Board (DJB) event, attended by Water Minister Parvesh Verma, New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj, and R K Puram MLA Anil Kumar Sharma, among others, officials demonstrated practical conservation methods, such as rooftop rainwater collection, recharge pits, storage systems and fixing leakages.

Gupta said, “Water is not just a resource, it is the foundation of life, the backbone of the economy and a safeguard for future generations.”

Under measures planned by the government, rainwater harvesting systems will be made mandatory for buildings spread across at least 100 square metres. Residents installing such systems will be eligible for a rebate of up to 10% on their water bills. The DJB will also offer financial assistance of up to 50,000 along with technical support for installations, such as pit designs, specification of materials, and size guidelines.

 
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