Delhi CM lays stone for 2cr ‘oxygen park’ in Burari

New Delhi

CM Rekha Gupta and MP Manoj Tiwari at the foundation stone laying event. (HT Photo)

Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Friday laid the foundation stone for a green project titled “oxygen park” in Mukmelpur village of Burari, and an allocation of ₹2 crore to develop the project across three acres.

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Officials said the forest department sanctioned ₹1 crore for the project, while another ₹1 crore from the chief minister’s MLA discretionary fund will be used. The park will promote recreation, environmental conservation and community engagement, officials said.

Addressing the public at the event, Gupta said the government was simultaneously focusing on infrastructure development and environmental protection. “The Mukmelpur park will not merely serve as a green zone but will emerge as a centre for health, social interaction and positive living for residents,” she said.

The park will comprise walking tracks, landscaped lawns, seating huts, a pond, decorative energy-efficient lighting and a range of shade-giving trees, officials said.

Gupta said the Delhi government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi were jointly working to create new green spaces and upgrade operational parks. “With Delhi’s population continuing to grow, such public spaces play an important role in helping people reconnect with nature, reduce stress and adopt healthier lifestyles,” she said.

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{{^usCountry}} The chief minister also said that the government aims to plant 7 million saplings this year, showcasing their commitment to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The chief minister also said that the government aims to plant 7 million saplings this year, showcasing their commitment to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign. {{/usCountry}}

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Gupta also announced financial support to cover a polluted drain and carry out necessary civic works in Burari. She said development projects worth ₹20 crore had been approved for the assembly constituency, including sewer line and drinking water pipeline works.

She said that the Delhi government has initiated projects worth nearly ₹10,000 crore in villages and outer Delhi areas, covering roads, drainage, transport, education and healthcare infrastructure.

The chief minister said that new medical equipment had been installed at Burari Hospital and dialysis facilities were expanded. A defunct vehicle fitness centre in the area was being redeveloped into an automated fitness testing facility to create job opportunities for local youth, she said.

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The event was attended by North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari, Delhi mayor Pravesh Wahi and residents.