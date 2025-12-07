Delhi CM leads cleanliness drive on Ring Road, says initiative to reduce dust emission on roads

New Delhi Chief minister Rekha Gupta cleans a road with a water sprinkler while inspecting acleanliness drive in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI)

Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday led a large-scale cleaning and washing exercise on the Ring Road at Khyber Pass Chowk in Civil Lines, marking the beginning of a citywide campaign to control dust pollution. Senior officials and cabinet ministers joined the drive, along with teams from multiple government departments and agencies.

Gupta swept the roadside and participated in water-sprinkling operations during the drive. She said the initiative forms part of a broader strategy to reduce dust emission from Delhi roads, which are considered a major contributor to the Capital’s pollution.

“For the first time in Delhi’s history, a washing campaign has been carried out across the entire Ring Road. Our government is taking a new step forward every single day to combat pollution. Regular road washing, mechanical sweeping and on-ground monitoring are being undertaken across the city with great speed and seriousness,” Gupta said.

The CM said the government is focused on ensuring long-term solutions to dust pollution through improved road construction. She said that previous governments did not prioritise wall-to-wall road construction, resulting in dust being dispersed across neighbourhoods. She said the current administration has now mandated that roads be built with proper edges and finishes to prevent dust accumulation.

Gupta said that elected representatives are being provided with funds to undertake such work in their jurisdictions. “Each MLA is being allocated ₹10 crore so that they can initiate the construction of strong, dust-resistant roads in their constituencies,” she said.

Alongside large-scale cleaning efforts, the CM said the government is working to phase out the open use of coal and wood. She said electric heaters are being provided to security guards and electric irons to those who iron clothes as part of a programme to transition to cleaner alternatives. She said that corporates could contribute to these initiatives by using corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds. She said she would be attending a heater distribution event at Dilli Haat, Pitampura on Sunday.

Gupta also highlighted progress in electrifying Delhi’s public transport system. “Around 3,500 electric buses are already operating on Delhi’s roads, and our aim is to convert the city’s entire public transport fleet to electric vehicles by the end of 2026,” she said, urging residents to use carpooling and public transport more frequently.

Public Works Department (PWD) minister Parvesh Verma said the department has intensified cleaning operations. “Today, PWD teams carried out a major cleaning drive along the Ring Road as part of our ongoing pollution-control efforts,” he said. “Mist spray systems, water sprinklers, and anti-dust measures were intensified, while garbage removal, footpath cleaning, and pothole repairs were taken up on priority.”

He said that the government is taking “swift and effective steps” to improve air quality.