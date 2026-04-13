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Delhi CM orders financial audit of state-run liquor retailers

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta mandates a five-year audit of state liquor retail finances to address irregularities and ensure strict oversight of public funds.

Published on: Apr 13, 2026 03:42 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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New Delhi: Chief minister Rekha Gupta has directed a detailed audit and cross-verification of financial records of state-run liquor retail entities for the past five years, officials said on Sunday.

All departments concerned have been instructed to compile a report and submit it to the finance department within two months (@BJP4Delhi)

All departments concerned have been instructed to compile a report and submit it to the finance department within two months from the date of the order, they added.

The move follows concerns about potential irregularities. Officials said recent findings indicate that accounts in some undertakings were not properly reconciled for long periods, raising the risk of discrepancies and potential losses to the public exchequer.

Gupta said that any negligence, mismatch in accounts or financial mismanagement will not be tolerated.

Delhi currently has over 700 liquor vends run by four government agencies — the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation, Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation, Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation and Delhi Consumers’ Cooperative Wholesale Store.

The CM said the aim is not just to correct records but also to establish a robust system of financial oversight which will involve strict monitoring, reconciliation, and end-to-end verification and validation of accounts.

 
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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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