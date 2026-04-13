Delhi CM orders financial audit of state-run liquor retailers

New Delhi: Chief minister Rekha Gupta has directed a detailed audit and cross-verification of financial records of state-run liquor retail entities for the past five years, officials said on Sunday.

All departments concerned have been instructed to compile a report and submit it to the finance department within two months (@BJP4Delhi)

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All departments concerned have been instructed to compile a report and submit it to the finance department within two months from the date of the order, they added.

The move follows concerns about potential irregularities. Officials said recent findings indicate that accounts in some undertakings were not properly reconciled for long periods, raising the risk of discrepancies and potential losses to the public exchequer.

Gupta said that any negligence, mismatch in accounts or financial mismanagement will not be tolerated.

Delhi currently has over 700 liquor vends run by four government agencies — the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation, Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation, Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation and Delhi Consumers’ Cooperative Wholesale Store.

The CM said the aim is not just to correct records but also to establish a robust system of financial oversight which will involve strict monitoring, reconciliation, and end-to-end verification and validation of accounts.

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{{^usCountry}} Agencies have been directed to reconcile all financial and operational records, including sales, purchase, stock and cash accounts, with detailed scrutiny of each entry, officials added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Agencies have been directed to reconcile all financial and operational records, including sales, purchase, stock and cash accounts, with detailed scrutiny of each entry, officials added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} They have also been asked to coordinate with the excise department to ensure complete verification and validation of records. The excise commissioner will cross-check data related to sales, inventory, and revenue to identify any irregularities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} They have also been asked to coordinate with the excise department to ensure complete verification and validation of records. The excise commissioner will cross-check data related to sales, inventory, and revenue to identify any irregularities. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Gupta said strict action will be taken against any official or individual found responsible for discrepancies or losses to government revenue. “Safeguarding public money is our priority and there will be zero tolerance for any lapses,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gupta said strict action will be taken against any official or individual found responsible for discrepancies or losses to government revenue. “Safeguarding public money is our priority and there will be zero tolerance for any lapses,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

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