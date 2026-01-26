Delhi CM outlines infra, welfare push, ₹300 crore projects in Republic Day address

In her maiden Republic Day address at Chhatrasal Stadium, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta presented a report card of her government’s 11-month tenure, outlining a roadmap for a “Viksit Delhi” aligned with the national “Viksit Bharat 2047” vision. After unfurling the Tricolour, she stated her government had “overcome decades of administrative inertia” to place the capital on a path of modernisation, healthcare strengthening and economic empowerment. Chief minister Rekha Gupta said January 26 symbolises India’s self-respect, democratic values and sovereignty. (Ishant Chauhan/HT PHOTO)

Beginning her speech with slogans of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Vande Mataram”, Gupta said January 26 symbolises India’s self-respect, democratic values and sovereignty. Aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Vision 2047, she said Delhi is progressing as part of a “Viksit Bharat”. Guided by the mantra of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas”, she highlighted several initiatives.

She cited Pink Cards for women and the transgender community, new expressways, flyovers, underpasses and elevated roads. Under the Safe City Project, 10,000 new CCTV cameras and 100,000 smart LED street lights will be installed.

“With the support of the central government, roads such as the Dwarka Expressway, UER-2 and the Delhi–Dehradun Expressway have been built, which will not only enhance Delhi’s connectivity but also significantly help in decongestion,” she noted.

To connect Delhi with green energy, the government has also installed solar plants on all our government buildings, she added.

Highlighting the steps being taken for stray animals, she said the government is also working to set up shelter homes for dogs and gaushalas for cows.

“We have planned to set up 10 new gaushalas in Delhi, equipped with modern facilities, including biogas plants and a village life experience,” she added.

Gupta said 53 new speed courts and hybrid courtrooms were established, while relocating Tihar Jail outside city limits is under consideration.

Welfare measures include financial aid for construction workers, a Gig Worker Welfare Board, 500 “Palna” crèche centres, 5,000 new pensions, senior citizen homes and development in villages and slums. Government jobs were given to victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, with assistance extended to migrant Kashmiri families and families of employees who died during COVID-19. She said 50 Atal Canteens provide ₹5 meals to over 50,000 daily, targeting 100,000 beneficiaries.

“We have allocated ₹700 crore for slum clusters, through which development works are being carried out there. We have constituted a ‘Gig Worker Welfare Board’ to bring gig workers working in Delhi under the ambit of social and health security,” she added.

On health, Gupta said over one crore ABHA IDs have been created, online OPD services launched and 600,000 registrations completed under Ayushman Bharat and Vay Vandana, benefiting 20,000 patients. Over 300 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs are operational, alongside new hospital blocks, public health labs and critical care units, advancing a ‘Triple-A’ health model.

On education, Gupta said 21 per cent of the 2025–26 Budget has been allocated to the sector. The Delhi School Education Act, 2025 has been implemented, smart classrooms are being developed and a ₹1,300 crore education hub is being built in Narela. She said 1,200 Class 10 and 11 toppers are receiving free laptops.

Calling sports vital for nation-building, she said Delhi offers incentives of ₹7 crore for Olympic and Paralympic gold medallists, with construction of the Delhi Sports University at Mundka begun.

On infrastructure, Gupta said capital expenditure has doubled, an MoU was signed with the RBI, and Delhi aims to convert its entire bus fleet to electric over three years by adding 11,000 buses.

“Keeping in mind good roads, better public transport, clean water and modern civic facilities in Delhi, the Delhi government has doubled the capital expenditure in 2025–26 to nearly ₹30,000 crore,” she said.

The Metro network is targeted to expand to 500 km, with a ₹5,000 crore budget. Delhi’s Budget has risen from ₹75,000 crore to ₹1 lakh crore, the CM added.

Paying tribute, Gupta recalled Lata Mangeshkar’s ‘Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon’ and honoured Bharat Ratna B R Ambedkar, calling the Constitution a guiding light of justice, equality and dignity for 77 years.