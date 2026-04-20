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Delhi CM pulls up officials during inspection in Azadpur, directs steps to reduce waterlogging

Delhi CM pulls up officials during inspection in Azadpur, directs steps to reduce waterlogging

Published on: Apr 20, 2026 07:39 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday inspected areas near Azadpur in north Delhi and reprimanded officials after finding open drains and a lack of cleanliness.

Delhi CM pulls up officials during inspection in Azadpur, directs steps to reduce waterlogging

During the inspection, Gupta was accompanied by officials from the Delhi Metro, the Public Works Department and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

"For the people of Delhi, we are developing better infrastructure and facilities according to their needs," Gupta said, adding that new development works have been initiated even in areas neglected for years.

The chief minister directed PWD to undertake a comprehensive reconstruction of the drainage system in Azadpur, Adarsh Nagar and Tripolia Chowk under the new Drainage master plan.

Gupta emphasised that all works must adhere to "three non-negotiables transparency, strict timelines and uncompromised quality to ensure that citizens receive intended benefits without delay."

"At Azadpur Chowk, CM assessed the strength and quality of pillars and expressed strong concern over any shortcomings. She directed that footpaths affected by pillar construction must be restored immediately to their original condition once work is completed, reiterating that inconvenience to the public is unacceptable," a statement from the chief minister office said.

 
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